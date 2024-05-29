Haas have said it is “business as usual” on the Formula 1 front after the announcement that the Stewart-Haas Racing organisation will close at the end of the 2024 NASCAR season.

Gene Haas and Tony Stewart announced they will be bringing their 15-year stint in NASCAR to an end at the conclusion of 2024, with Haas’ personal involvement in the series having dated back to 2002.

In a joint statement, Haas and Stewart said: “We have made the difficult decision to close Stewart-Haas Racing at the conclusion of the 2024 season. It is a decision that did not come easily, nor was it made quickly.

“Racing is a labor-intensive, humbling sport. It requires unwavering commitment and vast resources, with a 365-day mindset to be better than everyone else. It’s part of what makes success so rewarding.

“But the commitment needed to extract maximum performance while providing sustainability is incredibly demanding, and we’ve reached a point in our respective personal and business lives where it’s time to pass the torch.”

However, this closure will have no bearing on the standing of Haas’ ownership of his Formula 1 team, with a team spokesperson clarifying: “Business as usual for Haas F1 Team – Gene [is] fully engaged and committed.”

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu spoke recently about how the team is looking ahead to Formula 1’s significant regulation changes in 2026, with new chassis and power unit rules coming into force.

He reiterated team owner Gene Haas is continuing to invest in what they are doing, with the team balancing their preparations for a significant switchover along with next year’s car, in the final season of the current regulation cycle.

“Yes, that will be a big challenge,” Komatsu told F1 TV.

“At the moment, we are debating internally in terms in terms of how we’re going to, let’s say, allocate resources for the challenge of developing the ‘25 car as well as the ‘26 car.

“So for teams like us that is a huge challenge, but we are growing. You know, our owner is investing in the team, so we are trying to make sure that we are ready for it.”

