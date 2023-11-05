Haas have reportedly lodged a petition with the FIA for a right of review after alleged track limit infringements that weren’t penalised at the United States Grand Prix.

Racing at the Circuit of the Americas two weeks ago, track limits were once again front and centre with several drivers penalised for running wide.

However, days after the Grand Prix footage emerged of yet more infringements, ones that weren’t noted by the stewards.

Haas filed a ‘right of review’ request

One of the clips doing the rounds was of Sergio Perez running wide at Turn 6, “several times” as Auto Motor und Sport put it, while ironically the Mexican driver called out George Russell for “going off, a lot” in their early battle.

The stewards copped to this, the FIA putting out a statement that read: “During the post-race analysis, it was found that several drivers may have exceeded the track limit on the inside of Turn 6.

“In line with the stewards’ decisions (Document 59) in relation to an alleged rule breach on the inside of the corner, which stated that ‘the evidence available is insufficient to accurately and consistently infer infringements’, the FIA will update the monitoring infrastructure to ensure better coverage so that possible infringements can be reliably detected during the race in the future.”

Haas, though, reportedly want more than just an update of the systems, they want the FIA to review the incidents and hand out suitable punishment.

And they’ve managed to submit their petition in the nick of time as Formula 1’s regulations state they have 14 days to do so.

According to reports Haas, who finished the race P11 with Nico Hulkenberg, have pulled together detailed video evidence of the track limits breaches.

Article 14.1.1 of the FIA International Sporting Code states: “If, in Competitions forming part of an FIA Championship, cup, trophy, challenge or series, or of an international series, a significant and relevant new element is discovered which was unavailable to the parties seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned, the stewards who have given a ruling or, failing this, those designated by the FIA, may decide to re-examine their decision following a petition for review.”

However, given that the race stewards have access to all of the footage only time will tell if the FIA uphold Haas’ right of review.

