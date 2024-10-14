Hot off the heels of securing their Toyota technical partnership, a further new Haas deal has been announced with American firm Orion180.

Toyota made their return to Formula 1 – having withdrawn from the series in 2009 – by striking a deal with Haas through their motorsport division, Toyota Gazoo Racing, in what will be a multi-year technical partnership.

Haas strike new multi-year deal with Orion180

F1 2024 has been a successful year for Haas, who sit P7 in the Constructors’ standings with 31 points, and after striking that deal with Toyota, another multi-year deal is now in the bag as Haas join forces with American insurance firm Orion180.

Like with Toyota, this multi-year partnership is effective as of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas, Haas’ home race.

Orion180 branding with join that of TGR on the Haas VF-24 cars, while Orion180 logos will appear on driver race suits and team kit from F1 2025.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said: “I’m delighted to welcome Orion180, one of the fastest-growing and innovative U.S. insurers, as the latest long-term partner of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.

“Orion180 understands the value of charting a different course to compete with the top incumbents, something we fully understand competing at the pinnacle of motorsport. We welcome their trust in how we are evolving and look forward to delivering great value to them throughout our partnership.”

Orion180 founder and CEO Ken Gregg added: “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, a team that perfectly reflects our own path to success and core values of precision, agility and excellence.

“We are winning against much larger and better-known brands through our thoughtful, more proactive and innovative insurance solutions that closely mirror what customers need today in a difficult homeowners market.”

Haas will field an all-new driver line-up from F1 2025. Current driver Nico Hulkenberg is heading for Sauber while Kevin Magnussen will depart, clearing the way for Esteban Ocon to join from Alpine as he gets set to partner Oliver Bearman in a new era for Haas.

