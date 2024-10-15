‘Haas is for sale’ – Ralf Schumacher claims ‘clear message’ sent in Toyota comeback

Haas’ new partnership with Toyota that begins in Austin is a “clear sign” that the American team is “for sale”, says Ralf Schumacher.

Haas and Toyota announced on Friday that Toyota Gazoo Racing, the Japanese company’s motorsport competition arm, would become Haas’ official technical partner in a multi-year deal.

Step 1 in a Toyota buy-out of Haas?

The deal effectively brings Toyota back to the F1 grid from the next race of 2024, the United States Grand Prix, with Toyota Gazoo president Tomoya Takahashi describing it as “competing” alongside Haas.

While the F1 team will benefit from Toyota’s resources in the form of design, technical, and manufacturing services, including using their simulator expertise and wind tunnel, Haas will give Toyota Gazoo access to their F1 team with drivers, engineers and mechanics participating in Haas’ TPC [testing of a previous car] outings.

But while the new partnership will have no impact on Haas’ current relationship with Ferrari, who supply the American team with engines and other parts for the car, it is expected to grow in the coming years at Toyota Gazoo personnel will be involved in Haas’ aerodynamics development.

Toyota though, were adamant there’s no background talk about becoming an engine supplier or even running a team, which they last did back in 2009.

TGR’s general manager of motorsport engineering, Masaya Kaji, told the media including PlanetF1.com: “We have no plan to enter power unit supply, at this moment.

“Actually, we have no plan to have a team in F1. At this moment, we have the best choice and best option to collaborate with Haas.”

That, though, is not the feeling former F1 driver turned pundit Ralf Schumacher is getting.

“For me,” he told SPORT1, “the partnership with Toyota is a clear sign that Haas is for sale.”

He reckons Toyota through the Haas partnership are therefore gaining the level of know-how they need.

“It is now important for Toyota to change their engineering philosophy,” he added. “In my time they always rotated their technicians from department to department. But in Formula 1 you need experts in every field and not people who know a little about everything.

“Then I have a lot of confidence in Toyota. Because the financial resources are there.”

However, earlier this year Haas team owner Gene Haas ruled out selling the Formula 1 amidst speculation Andretti were keen to buy it having missed out on becoming the 12th team on the grid.

“I didn’t get into F1 to sell [the team],” Gene Haas told Formula1.com. “I did it because I wanted to race.

“We’re not here to cash out, we want to race and be competitive. If you look at any team, historically, they have had a lot of good years and a lot of bad years.

“Surviving is one of the characteristics of getting better. As long as you can survive, you always have another year to prove your worthiness.”

The rumour did the rounds again mid-year when Haas announced the shutdown of his NASCAR team, Stewart-Haas Racing. But it was quickly made clear the shutdown only related to the NASCAR team, not Haas’ F1 outfit.

Haas has yet to comment on the new Toyota team but according to Haas F1 team boss Ayao Komatsu the big boss thought it was a “no-brainer”.

Revealing it was “not difficult to convince Gene”, he said: “If you look at current financial regulations and the current landscape of the sport, even if we wanted to partner someone like this, you can’t find it. When I started talking to Kaji-San [Toyota’s motorsport boss Masaya Kaji], it was more an idea.

“The more we talked and understood each other’s objectives, the strengths and weaknesses, honestly it was the perfect match. So it wasn’t a difficult sell to Gene. To be cost effective, you’ve got to be time efficient. We have improved.

“Unless we take some other aspects of engineers in-house, which normally requires big investment, you cannot make a bigger step in terms of efficiency. With this investment with TGR we can make that leap very quickly.

“Gene is very engaged, he is always asking, ‘Ayao, what do we need to do to have a top-six consistent finish, and have a podium?’ So, no, it was not difficult to convince Gene.”

