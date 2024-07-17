Haas face fresh deadline accusations from Mazepin sponsor Uralkali

Former Haas title sponsor Uralkali claim the team has missed a payment and a Formula 1 car delivery deadline as agreed in court.

Haas terminated their partnership with title sponsor Uralkali shortly before the 2022 season began after the commencement of Russian military action in Ukraine, dropping Nikita Mazepin from their driver line-up as a result and re-signing Kevin Magnussen in his place.

Uralkali claim Haas payment deadline missed

Uralkali took the matter to court with an arbitration tribunal investigating the two sides under Swiss arbitration rules and reaching a verdict in June, thus bringing an end to the case, with both sides claiming victory.

According to Haas’ version, they were ordered to repay the outstanding balance of their sponsorship deal beyond March 4 when they cancelled it, reportedly around $9million of the $13m overall value.

However, Uralkali are claiming that this deadline has now passed without payment and Haas were also due to deliver to them a 2021 race car, which they have not.

A statement from Uralkali read: “According to the June 12, 2024 ruling of a Swiss arbitral tribunal, the Formula 1 Haas team was obligated to pay the balance of sponsorship money from its terminated contract with Uralkali plus interest plus arbitration costs effective immediately.

“Likewise, Haas was given one month by the tribunal to deliver a team race car from the 2021 season to Uralkali as provided by the sponsorship contract that was unilaterally terminated by Haas in March, 2022.

“Regretfully, neither the money (plus interest plus costs) has been paid, nor the race car delivered by the required deadline. A letter sent by Uralkali to Haas in early July providing options for the delivery of the race car to take place went unanswered. Further interest on the awarded sum continues to accrue.”

A spokesperson for Uralkali would accuse Haas of an act which “gives new meaning to the expression ‘unsportsmanlike conduct'”.

“Haas’ failure to execute the required transfers is a flagrant violation of the tribunal’s award as determined by an arbitration process signed on to by both sides,” they said.

“This gives new meaning to the expression ‘unsportsmanlike conduct.’

“Uralkali will use all means provided for under the law to see that the ruling is implemented.

“Let all current and potential Haas sponsors be aware of the kind of treatment that may await them.”

Haas sit P7 in the F1 2024 Constructors’ Championship standings with 27 points scored so far.

