Haas want clarification on FIA ‘decision making’ after Bearman’s ‘harsh’ exit

Although Haas met with the FIA on Saturday night to discuss Oliver Bearman’s deleted Q1 time, the team wants further clarification as well as an action plan going forward to ensure there’s no repeat.

Bearman’s qualifying at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was cut short after Q1 when his late-session lap time was deleted by the stewards.

Haas weren’t happy with the stewards’ decision

Bearman crossed with a 1:16.077 in the first part of qualifying, that time good enough to see him progress into the second segment.

But as he pulled into the Haas garage, his name dropped down the timesheet to 19th with his time deleted. No explanation, though, was given.

It then emerged that the stewards ruled that the Haas driver had crossed the finish line ‘3.2 seconds’ after the session had been red-flagged for Franco Colapinto’s crash at the Tamburello chicane.

Bearman was not impressed as he firmly believed there were no red flags shown as he completed his lap.

“I mean, we get the red lights on our dash. That, for me, didn’t happen until quite a way after I crossed the line,” he told the media, including PlanetF1.com

“Watching the onboard video, it was clear that there was no red flag displayed when I crossed the line.

“So I believe it’s totally unfair to have it deleted. I feel like, once they make a decision – even if it’s wrong, clearly wrong – they’re not going to turn back on it. And that seems a bit harsh.”

More on qualifying from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

👉 Winners and losers from the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying

👉 F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

Alas, nothing changed for Bearman and he was out of qualifying with Gabriel Bortoleto through into Q2.

Sky F1’s Anthony Davidson revealed Haas had been “invited” to speak with the FIA about their decision.

“Interestingly, Haas have been invited to, not told to come to the race stewards and director, have been invited to come and have a chat to see how the race director and the stewards came up with this decision to not allow the lap time that Ollie Bearman saw on his dashboard,” he said.

But it seems those talks did not answer all of Haas’ questions as the team has now stated that not only want further clarification, but also an action plan from the FIA going forward to avoid a repeat situation.

“Just following on from events yesterday in qualifying,” read the Haas statement. “After discussions last night with the FIA, we have subsequently asked for further written clarification on the decision making concerning Ollie Bearman’s final Q1 lap in order for us to review more comprehensively.

“We similarly asked what measures the FIA / Race Control can put in place moving forward to ensure that this situation is avoided in the future to the benefit of F1.

“Upon review we will be more informed to comment.”

Read next: New Imola GP evidence emerges after F1 driver hits out at ‘totally unfair’ FIA decision