Haas take first post-Guenther Steiner step as launch date revealed

Haas will take their first step into the post-Guenther Steiner era on February 11 when they unveil their 2024 car, the VF-24.

The American team have been in the news a lot of late after owner Gene Haas opted against extending the contract of long-term team principal Steiner following poor 2023 performances.

In his place stepped Ayao Komatsu who has spoken shortly before the latest Haas car lifts its covers.

Haas set date for 2024 F1 car launch

Haas will launch their 2024 car, suspected to be the called the VF-24, at Silverstone in the second week of February ahead of the start of pre-season testing on February 21.

Speaking about the car, freshly minted team principal Komatsu said: “The ’24 car is a clear step, but whether it’s good enough against the competition to start off with, I don’t think so, because we started so late,” he told F1.com

“We changed the concept so late as well, and then by actually doing the Austin upgrade, we diverted our resources a little bit. I’m realistic with the car we’re putting out in Bahrain, but not in a negative manner. It’s not the fault of our engineers, our guys. They’re good people.

“For me, then the key is whatever the car in Bahrain, whatever problem we see, we try to understand it and then move from that point as a team. We are a small team as you know. We’ve got to move as one, otherwise we don’t stand a chance.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2024 calendar: Car launch dates, pre-season testing, TV schedule

F1 2024 cars: What name has each team given their chassis for the 2024 season?

“It is a step forward. Is it good enough? No. But what we do from that point is how we can show that we can improve the team or not.”

Haas also announced American Chloe Chambers will represent the team in the 2024 F1 Academy series, competing with Campos Racing.

Chambers began karting at the age of eight, and over nine years won multiple regional and national championships. In 2021, Chambers secured her first opportunity to race in single-seaters – competing in the F4 United States Championship – scoring her first point at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Chambers competed in the 2022 W Series, partnering series champion Jamie Chadwick and she also competed in the 2023 Porsche Sprint Challenge North America.

Read next: Seven current F1 drivers to be disqualified from an F1 race