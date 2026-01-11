Haas has confirmed that Castore is to become its new apparel partner for the F1 2026 season.

It comes after it emerged in early 2025 that Haas was in negotiations over a switch to Castore team kit, with reigning champions McLaren expected to switch to Puma for the new season.

Haas signs Castore deal ahead of F1 2026 season

Despite finishing eighth in the constructors’ championship, Haas enjoyed one of the most productive seasons in its history in 2025.

With 79 points on the board, the team ended last season with its highest total since 2018 with Haas falling just 13 points short of sixth-placed Racing Bulls.

Oliver Bearman equalled the team’s best-ever result by taking fourth in Mexico, with teammate Esteban Ocon claiming an accomplished fifth place in China.

The team announced that it will compete as TGR Haas F1 Team in 2026 after strengthening its technical partnership with Japanese manufacturer Toyota.

Reports last April revealed that Haas was in talks to partner with Castore, which also supplies team kit to the likes of Red Bull and Alpine, for 2026.

Haas has now confirmed a ‘multi-year deal’ with Castore, which has come on board as the team’s official kit and retail partner.

Ayao Komatsu, the Haas team principal, said: “As ambitions and expectations for TGR Haas F1 Team grow significantly, we’re delighted to partner with Castore to present this elevated merchandise experience for our fans.

“As a name that has quickly become synonymous within our sport, Castore understands our need for agility and quality when providing the best to our team, and as a global brand, we’re excited to bring a greater offering via a first-class retail experience to our supporters.”

Tom Beahon, the co-founder of Castore, added: “Our partnership with TGR Haas F1 Team continues the exciting momentum we’ve built in Formula 1.

“TGR Haas F1 Team represents another world-class organization that shares our commitment to innovation and high performance.

“We’re proud to support the team with technically advanced apparel and to create elevated fanwear collections that bring supporters even closer to the sport.

“Together, we’re building on a powerful foundation as we enter this next chapter in Castore’s F1 journey.”

It was reported in April 2025 that McLaren, the reigning constructors’ champions, had moved to end its partnership with Castore a year in advance to facilitate a switch to Puma team kit for 2026.

McLaren entered a five-year deal with Castore – worth a reported £30million ($40m/€34.5m at current exchange rates) per season – in 2022 with the partnership originally due to conclude at the end of 2026.

The ‘company details’ section for the McLaren Racing Store on the Trustpilot website – written by the company itself – appears to suggest a switch to Puma is on the cards for 2026.

A section reads: “The official McLaren Racing Store Online Store is operated by stichd, a member of the PUMA group and an internationally recognised, licensed merchandise partner.

“Being a PUMA company, our close relationship with sports enables us to be the first to deliver you the very latest official licensed products, including special editions and exclusive products not available anywhere else.”

McLaren offered no comment when approached by PlanetF1.com.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher

