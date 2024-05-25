Haas disqualified from Monaco Grand Prix qualifying due to ‘inadvertent’ breach

Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen have been disqualified from the Monaco Grand Prix qualifying results due to an “inadvertent” rear wing breach on both Haas cars.

Haas have enjoyed a strong start to the F1 2024 season, scoring seven points to establish an early grip on seventh place in the Constructors’ standings.

Hulkenberg and Magnussen were in the midfield mix in Monte Carlo on Saturday, qualifying 12th and 15th respectively at the principality.

However, those results were plunged in jeopardy after the team were summoned to the stewards following a report by FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer, which resulted in the exclusion of both cars from the final classification.

A stewards’ statement confirming Hulkenberg’s disqualification read: “The Stewards heard from the team representatives of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Car 27 (Nico Hulkenberg), the FIA Technical Delegate, the FIA Single Seater Director and the FIA Single Seater Technical Director in relation to a report received from the Technical Delegate as to non-compliance with Article 3.10.10 h of the Formula One Technical Regulations.

“The Technical Delegate discovered on examination that the uppermost rear wing element adjustable positions exceeded the maximum allowed under Article 3.10.10.h of the Technical Regulations of 85mm.

“The team explained that this was the consequence of an inadvertent error on their part in setting the wing flap gap.

“The wing used was a new design that was used for the first time in Monaco. The old design was set to be compliant with the regulations with the largest gap measured from the centre of the wing.

“Under the new design, the largest gap was at the extremities of the wing but the team had not trained its mechanics to set the gap per the new design, resulting in the non-compliance.

“The duty to comply strictly with the Technical Regulations rests at all times with the Competitor. The team suggested that there was no performance advantage gained by the non-compliance. Article 1.3.3 of the International Sporting Code makes it clear that this is irrelevant.

“The team was candid in admitting its error. The wing was otherwise compliant with the Technical Regulations and the FIA technical team confirmed that they were satisfied with the team’s explanation for the error.

“Given the admitted breach of the regulations, we disqualified Car 27 from the Qualifying classification.

“Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.

“Decisions of the Stewards are taken independently of the FIA and are based solely on the relevant regulations, guidelines and evidence presented.”

An identical statement was issued to confirm Magnussen’s exclusion.

