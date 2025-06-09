Historic F1 livery returns to the grid in surprise Canadian GP reveal

A classic livery from almost 10 years ago will be revisited at this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, with one of the teams celebrating a big milestone.

Haas will race with a very different-looking VF-25 this weekend for the action at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

Haas to race in callback 2016 livery

Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman will race with a new-look Haas this weekend in Canada, with the team kitting out its VF-25s in a special throwback livery.

This weekend marks Gene Haas’ eponymous team’s 200th race weekend in Formula 1 and, to celebrate, Haas is rolling out its 2016 livery once again.

Back in 2016, the VF-16 boasted little by way of external sponsorship and ran in the white, grey, and red of Haas Automation.

Almost 10 years on, Haas now has prominent sponsors such as MoneyGram, AlpineStars, and Play ‘n Go, as well as a mutually beneficial partnership with Toyota Gazoo Racing.

This means that the 2025 iteration of the livery is quite striking in comparison to the blank canvas version from 2016.

It’s not the first time Haas has rolled out with a fresh livery for a race weekend this year, having run a ‘sakura’ theme to tie in with the cherry blossom season in Japan – a tip of the hat to the team’s Japanese links through Toyota.

One-off liveries have become increasingly the norm in recent years, with teams lodging unique and bespoke designs for special occasions or to celebrate commercial considerations.

Recent examples include the likes of McLaren’s Gulf livery at Monaco in 2021, Red Bull’s ‘White Bull’ at this year’s Japanese Grand Prix, and Ferrari’s 1990s callback with a 75th anniversary special at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix.

But livery changes are also sometimes thought to be associated with poor race weekends, with Mercedes’ infamous white/silver one-off livery coinciding with their worst weekend of 2019 at Hockenheim, while Ferrari endured a disaster in its 1000th F1 race as it rolled out in a bespoke burgundy livery.

Clearly, Haas doesn’t place much stock in such superstitions…

In with the old… and absolutely loving it 😍 Take a closer look at our 200th GP special livery ✍️🏁 #HaasF1 #F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/mAnRyrRHrW — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) June 9, 2025

A classic livery, reborn 👌🤩 Celebrating race 200 with a nod to where it all began. Our debut livery, back for the #CanadianGP ❤️🏁#HaasF1 #F1 pic.twitter.com/bjzI84E0iL — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) June 9, 2025

