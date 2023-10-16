Haas reveal first look at stunning new livery for United States Grand Prix

Formula 1’s only American team, Haas, will have a new look car for this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

Haas will race with a unique livery for this weekend’s race at the Circuit of the Americas, with the VF-23 being rolled out with a one-off concept for the United States Grand Prix.

It’s all change at Haas for the weekend – not only will the car look different, as well as the driver’s race suits, but the setup of the car will change fundamentally also, thanks to a sweeping upgrade package.

Haas teases new look VF-23

Ahead of the race weekend, and has already revealed a first look at the race suits Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg will use in Austin, the team released a preview video render of how their car might look on track this weekend.

Sporting a ‘Stars & Stripes’ themed livery, the team’s tagline for the weekend will be ‘We The People’ as a nod to the first line of the US Constitution.

The revised livery will also celebrate the one-year anniversary of their title sponsorship agreement with Dallas-based finance company Moneygram – a further tweak to the livery will be unveiled on Thursday 19th October.

Haas rolling out significant upgrades

While not quite a ‘B-Spec’ version of the VF-23, the upgrade package being introduced to the car this weekend is a significant one and, like many other teams, sees Haas emulate the ground effect concept chosen by Red Bull.

“The upgrade on the VF-23 is aerodynamic,” team boss Guenther Steiner said.

“We changed the concept of the car because what we started with, because of the new regulations last year, we couldn’t make any more gains performance-wise.

“Creating more downforce and less drag, it just wasn’t there anymore, so we needed to change the concept, which is commonly known as the “Red Bull concept” or the “downwash concept”.

“It is a substantial update, and we’re able to do this within the cost cap because we didn’t have any updates at the beginning of the season because again, going back, we couldn’t find any performance that we could make parts to put on the car.”

The drivers, like Steiner, are optimistic it will help them make a significant step forward – particularly for next year, with the stable regulations.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t hope it will give us a big improvement, but I think there’s actually a second element to bringing this upgrade which is to research for next year,” Magnussen said.

“I think we’re all secretly hoping it performs better than what we currently have but actually the bigger target with this is, is the research and the learning we can do for next year’s car.

“I think it’s been clear that in very specific circumstances our car can perform, but it’s a too narrow window and we need to broaden it and make it more user-friendly and compliant with a bigger variety of tracks and conditions. Hopefully, we’ll be able to follow easier and be more friendly to tyres.”

“The update is highly anticipated, it’s been a long time coming and it’s aimed to improve our performance, characteristics, and the weaknesses of the car we’ve found which has made us struggle especially on Sunday,” said Hulkenberg.

“It’s to help tyre wear, consistency, and better performance. Kevin and I since the beginning of the season, or after every session, feedback on our findings and feelings to the engineers and designers.

“Hopefully, there’s a big jump in performance, but also, we need direction for next year – where we’re going to go with this car, which philosophy we’ll follow and which direction to take.”

