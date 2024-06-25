A report has claimed Haas are set to announce the signing of Oliver Bearman in the run-up to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The young Brit has been a favourite to replace Nico Hulkenberg at the team since impressing in his debut performance for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia, with six FP1 sessions having already been planned in for Haas as a sign of the team’s potential interest in the 19-year-old.

Oliver Bearman set join F1 2025 grid with Haas – report

Additional reporting by Sam Cooper

A report from RacingNews365 claims Haas are set to announce Bearman as their first driver on the F1 2025 grid in the build-up to his home race at Silverstone next week, with the teenager set to get back behind the wheel of the VF-24 for his next scheduled FP1 session with the team.

When asked if his home race would be an ideal place for his first Formula 1 contract to be announced, Bearman told media including PlanetF1.com in Barcelona: “That’s not in my hands.”

But looking ahead to his home race in general, the Ferrari junior, who enjoyed two FP1 appearances with Haas last season before his Formula 1 bow with the Scuderia in Jeddah earlier this year, is ready for what the weekend might hold.

How is the F1 2025 grid already looking?

“Silverstone is going to be crazy for sure, there’s a lot of things happening,” he added.

“Even last year it was busy, but as well as the fact I’m doing FP1, there are a lot more things happening behind the scenes, a lot of fun appearances and stuff.

“It’s going to be a busy weekend but I’m so excited for my home race. I really can’t wait. It’s going to be great, it’s going to be fantastic.”

With Haas and Ferrari putting Bearman through plenty of preparation for what currently looks to be a step up to Formula 1 next season, Bearman expanded further on what he is looking to do better as he builds his career further.

“My technical knowledge is something I want to improve for F1, because the complexity of the car is much higher than then F2,” he explained.

“That’s something that can really help the engineers and start to build a relationship with them on that side of things, so I want to work on that as well as physically, because F1 is a big step in terms of physicality.

“So I’ve been working really hard in the gym, behind the scenes, because even these FP1 sessions, you feel the physicality of the F1 car – and I want to be ready, I don’t want that to be limiting me.

“Finally, the fact that in F1, you can’t afford to not be on point, especially at the moment, how close everyone is. You can’t afford to have a day off, you can’t afford to have a bad day at the office, so I’m really trying to work on my mental game.”

PlanetF1.com has approached Haas for comment.

