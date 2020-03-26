Haas has confirmed Brazilian driver Pietro Fittipaldi and Swiss racer Louis Deletraz as their official test and reserve drivers.

Fittipaldi, the grandson of two-time World Champion Emerson Fittipaldi, will continue with the American outfit for a second year.

The 23-year-old originally signed with Haas back in 2018 to be their official test driver for 2019, juggling those duties with DTM and the F3 Asian Championship.

Deletraz, 22, first linked up with Haas in May last year when he was confirmed as a simulator driver for the remainder of the 2019 season.

He is best know for his time in the Formula 2 Championship, finishing P8 in the Drivers’ Championship last year while driving for Carlin.

He has scored five podiums across three seasons in F2, and it has been confirmed that he will continue in the series in 2020 with the Charouz Racing System outfit.

Deletraz has previously been signed to the Renault Driver Academy.

Speaking about the news on Haas’ social media pages, team principal Guenther Steiner said: “Naturally, we had intended to make this announcement over the course of the Australian Grand Prix to start the season, but events both there and globally took priority with the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

“Pietro and Louis have both proven themselves to us over the past 12 months.

“Their work in the simulator was undoubtedly of value as we faced our challenges last season and we’re excited to continue to present them with further opportunities to expand their relationship with the team in 2020 when we can return to work.”

🇬🇧Very proud to announce that I will be the Reserve and Test Driver for the @haasf1team in 2020. I am really excited for this bigger role in the team. Thank you Gene Haas and Guenther Steiner for the opportunity and confidence in me! @F1 pic.twitter.com/kneO2d1RGj — Pietro Fittipaldi (@PiFitti) March 26, 2020

Fittipaldi added: “Very proud to announce that I will be the Reserve and Test Driver for the Haas F1 team in 2020.

“I am really excited for this bigger role in the team. Thank you Gene Haas and Guenther Steiner for the opportunity and confidence in me!”

Deletraz, as quoted by the F2 website, said: “To be an official test and reserve driver in Formula One is another step along the way to reaching my ultimate goal of competing in Formula One.

“I made my debut in a Formula One car with Haas F1 Team and I’m naturally thrilled that we have developed that opportunity, as well as my simulator work last season, into an official role as a test and reserve driver.

“I would like to thank Gene Haas and Guenther Steiner for adding me to the programme in this capacity. The bonus for me is that with Formula 2 on the support bill at a variety of Grand Prix events, I know they will get to see me race and I can spend more time embedding myself with the team when the timetable allows.”

Both Fittipaldi and Delétraz are scheduled to compete in the next round of the F1 Virtual Grand Prix series on April 5.

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.