Haas pokes fun at Williams following launch of 2024 F1 car

The Haas F1 team couldn’t resist taking the mickey out of Williams after spotting a fun detail on their new 2024 F1 car.

The first two teams to show off their 2024 F1 cars, Haas and Williams, have both got new prominent changes for the new season that involve a ‘Komatsu’, leading to a bit of online fun between the two teams.

Williams revealed their new FW46 livery in an online launch from New York on Monday morning, showcasing the sleek new look that paid tribute to the team’s heritage and a nod to the future under owners Dorilton Capital.

Haas: Why is our team boss on your car?

Aside from the launch, Williams also confirmed the signing of a prominent new sponsor as Japanese manufacturer Komatsu have put pen to paper on a deal that reunites the two parties.

Komatsu were a close collaborator with Williams during the 1980s and ’90s, with Sir Frank Williams brought on board to design and manufacture gearbox components for the title-winning 1987 FW11.

Komatsu also designed, manufactured, and supplied the gearboxes for the 1997 Williams FW19.

Komatsu’s logo and branding features prominently on Williams’ FW46 – as well as the team’s overalls and kit during the upcoming Formula 1 season – and the fact its logo is written on the side of the car didn’t escape Haas’ attention.



Following the departure of Haas’ team boss Guenther Steiner a few weeks ago, the team’s new boss is the promoted former director of engineering, Ayao Komatsu.

Such a coincidence didn’t escape Haas, who took to social media to laugh at the situation.

“Why is our team principal on your side pods?” the team posted, with a laugh.



Williams didn’t take the time to respond to Haas’ joke, instead continuing to keep posting launch-related content from their FW46 reveal.

“Komatsu and Williams Racing have shared values around innovation and the development of our people, and through our partnership we look forward to creating value together, both on and off the track,”said Hiroyuki Ogawa, president and CEO of Komatsu.



“Our partnership with Williams Racing, is aligned with Komatsu’s mission to create value through manufacturing and technology innovations to empower a sustainable future where people, businesses and our planet can thrive together.”

