Haas reveal stance on future Ferrari relationship after being left ‘embarrassed’

Gene Haas has said he has no desire to change things up on the power unit front, paying tribute to his team’s long-term engine supplier.

With change in the air at Haas following the parting of ways between the team and former team boss Guenther Steiner – who had been in charge since the very beginning of the team – team owner Gene Haas has no intention of parting ways with Ferrari.

The Italian manufacturer has worked closely with Haas since 2016, supplying power units and transferable components such as suspensions, gearboxes, and rear crash structures.

Gene Haas: Ferrari has been very good to Haas

While Haas slipped back to last in the Constructors’ Championship in 2023, their second time in three years to finish at the very back and ensure the smallest prize packet of all 10 teams as a consequence, the Ferrari power unit isn’t a contributing factor to that.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the official Formula 1 website following the announcement of Steiner’s departure and replacement by engineer Ayao Komatsu, Haas said he had been embarrassed by seeing how poorly his team fared with the standard of equipment supplied by Ferrari.

“Ferrari has been very good to us,” he said.

“They have been with us since day one, they build incredible engines. Their suspension is extremely good. We have been using a lot of their hardware. It works really well.

“They really do help us. I’m embarrassed that we haven’t been able to do better with it but going forward, I want to take advantage of good equipment that a lot of other teams don’t have.

"We're very happy to stay with Ferrari," he said. "I hope we can help them in terms of reliability. Going forward, when Sauber drops Ferrari power, we would be Ferrari's only user. They might want to pick up a customer or two. Maybe they'll be happy with us. But we have got to do better. We can't be running so far behind Ferrari. We need to be closer to them." While there may be turmoil on the leadership front, Haas maintained the recipe of his eponymous team remains the right path for him – there's no desire to change things up for the sake of it. "I think we've actually got a great formula here," he continued. "We have Ferrari engines which probably have more power than anybody right now. We have Ferrari hardware [as per the permitted listed parts within the regulations], and we have a good chassis."

