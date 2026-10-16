Haas has revealed how F1 title partner Toyota reacted to the team all but confirming it will run an all-Ferrari junior pairing in 2027.

Haas announced F2 championship leader Rafael Camara as Esteban Ocon’s replacement on Thursday, with the Brazilian expected to partner fellow Ferrari junior Ollie Bearman.

‘Haas is doing it properly’

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu faced the media on Thursday after confirming Camara as the first rookie on the 2027 F1 grid.

While this was the move that many had predicted would come to pass, partly due to Ferrari being the power unit supplier for Haas, Komatsu has always maintained that the team has complete autonomy over its driver selection.

While it is known that Toyota is keen to see one of its young talents in an F1 seat, Komatsu told media how he had explained the situation to Toyota Gazoo Racing boss, Akio Toyoda.

“From the very moment we started talking with Toyota, that was in ’24, I knew that Akio-San was very keen to get one of his drivers to the race seat in next year, 2027,” he said.

“So, I went to see him in person in Tokyo before we signed anything, before he made any comment to me, because I didn’t want any misunderstanding, or I didn’t want him to let’s say invest in a team with a misunderstanding of, ‘Okay, if we work together, we can get like one of my drivers to the race seat’.

“I said to him, ‘Look, I understand you know your target, but this driver, whoever your driver is going to be, has to be the fastest one’.

“If I choose the driver who is not the fastest, who is not the best, to Toyota, they’re going to be labelled as, ‘Okay. Toyota just poured the cash in to get their driver into F1’.

“Then whoever this driver is who got the seat because of Toyota backing is going be labelled as a Toyota pay driver. And then Haas as the Haas F1 team, we’re not going to produce the results that we should be producing because this guy is not the fastest guy.

“So, for all three parties involved, it’s not going work, is it?”

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However, Toyota did see one of its drivers put through their paces in the TPC test [testing of previous cars], with Ryo Hirakawa joining Jack Doohan, Leonardo Fornaroli and Camara in a shootout to decide who got the seat.

“I was totally transparent from the start. ‘Akio San, we’re going to choose the driver who is the fastest’, and then he was completely happy with that.

“Of course, we’ve been informing how we’ve been assessing the drivers, where Ryo Hirakawa is, etc. etc.

“Initially, when we told him the plan to assess Ryo Hirakawa alongside some other drivers, he was actually very happy to say, ‘Wow, you know, Haas is doing it properly in this way. He was very, very happy.

“That shows the calibre of the person. I think, he was never expecting his driver, this case Ryo Hirakawa, to be given a seat without merit, right? And then he was assured that we are doing it in as professional and as fair way as possible that we can execute.

“Once I made a decision, and then; I went to see him on Monday, you know, after Singapore because we had another event, so that was good chance for me to catch up with him.

“I told him in person with everything, all the process, etc. which he knew anyway via [Masaya] Kaji-San [Toyota Global Motorsports Director].

“But it was important for me to again look at his eyes in person to just tell him. He was absolutely fine.”

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