Bombshell departure at Haas after argument with team owner – report

Haas senior staff member Simone Resta has reportedly left the team just a few weeks before the 2024 car will be unveiled.

According to the Italian edition of Motorsprot.com, technical director Resta has left due to disagreements with owner Gene Haas and a reported lack of “motivation.”

This leaves Haas without a key job filled just weeks before they were due to unveil their 2024 car, the Ferrari-powered VF-24.

Simone Resta walks out on Haas after disagreement with owner

Resta joined Haas from Ferrari in January 2021 with the Italian set to help the team running on Ferrari powered engines.

But the results have not been good since then with Haas finishing bottom in 2023 after an inherent problem was found with their chassis design.

Resta reportedly discussed the plans of the team with owner Gene Haas but was left unsatisfied and as a result, has walked out on the newest addition to the F1 grid.

PlanetF1.com have reached out to Haas for comment.

Motorsprot.com suggest that Resta “no longer found the motivation in Haas” and disagreements began in 2023 when he was eager to spend the development budget on the first version of the VF-23.

Gene Haas wanted the car to follow the design of Red Bull instead which is reported as being the main sticking point between the two parties.

As to where Resta may go, a return to Ferrari could be on the cards after he first joined them in 2001 while a move to Audi could also be a possibility.