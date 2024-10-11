Haas has secured a new technical relationship with Toyota’s motorsport division with a multi-year agreement signed.

Japanese manufacturer Toyota has returned to F1 in the form of a new technical arrangement with the Haas Formula 1 team.

Toyota Gazoo Racing partners with Haas F1

Toyota Gazoo Racing, the motorsport competition division of Toyota Motor Corporation, will become Haas’ official technical partner as the two sides have confirmed a new multi-year agreement.

Following on from rumours earlier this year, Haas has confirmed the signing of Toyota with the F1 team set to benefit from the Japanese manufacturer’s expertise and resources in the form of design, technical, and manufacturing services.

This would suggest a departure from continuing to utilise the services of Dallara, who have manufactured all of the Haas F1 car designs since the team’s entry into Formula 1 in 2016.

In return to Toyota, Haas will offer technical expertise and commercial benefits, with Toyota Gazoo Racing being able to expand its knowledge base “in a variety of areas”.

Toyota Gazoo Racing is a highly successful entity in top-level motorsport, with five World Endurance Championship title wins in the last seven years through the LMP1 and Hypercar regulations, and just 10 points off the lead in the 2024 championship with the Bahrain round decider still to come.

They’ve also won five Drivers’ Championships and four Team’s Championships in World Rallying since 2017 and, as defending champions, are 17 points off the lead enjoyed by Hyundai in the World Rally Champion with two rallies to go.

Starting at next weekend’s United States Grand Prix, Toyota Gazoo Racing will appear on the Haas VF-24s, as the partnership begins.

“I’m hugely excited that MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and Toyota Gazoo Racing have come together to enter into this technical partnership,” Ayao Komatsu, team boss of Haas, said.

“To have a world leader in the automotive sector support and work alongside our organisation, while seeking to develop and accelerate their own technical and engineering expertise – it’s simply a partnership with obvious benefits on both sides.

“The ability to tap into the resources and knowledge base available at Toyota Gazoo Racing, while benefiting from their technical and manufacturing processes, will be instrumental in our own

development and our clear desire to further increase our competitiveness in Formula 1.

“In return, we offer a platform for Toyota Gazoo Racing to fully utilise and subsequently advance their in-house engineering capabilities.

“I’m naturally pleased that we’ve had the support of the likes of Formula 1 and our long-term partner, Scuderia Ferrari – who we announced our further continuation with earlier in the season, in the formation of this new technical partnership – designed to achieve continued success in our Formula 1 endeavours.

“Together with Gene Haas, I’d specifically like to thank Stefano Domenicali and Fred Vasseur on that front, and with Toyota, I’d like to thank Akio Toyoda (Chairman of the Toyota Motor Corporation), Tomoya Takahashi (President of the GAZOO Racing Company) and Masaya Kaji (Project Manager at the GAZOO Racing Company).

“Everyone at Haas is looking forward to the collaborative results of this new relationship, we can’t wait to get started and fulfil our combined ambitions.”

Takahashi agreed with Komatsu’s sentiments, saying: “We are pleased to announce that MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and Toyota Gazoo Racing have concluded a basic agreement to enter a technical partnership such as Haas vehicle development.

“We would like to express our gratitude to Mr. Gene Haas, Mr. Ayao Komatsu, Mr. Stefano Domenicali, Mr. Fred Vasseur, and all our existing partners of the team for their exceptional cooperation and understanding in this collaboration.

“By competing alongside MoneyGram Haas F1 Team at the pinnacle of motorsports, we aim to cultivate drivers, engineers, and mechanics while strengthening the capabilities of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and TOYOTA GAZOO Racing, and we desire to contribute to motorsports and the automotive industry.”

