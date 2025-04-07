Just 24 hours after the Japanese Grand Prix weekend concluded, Haas has snapped up now former Alpine reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa as their official reserve driver for F1 2025.

Hirakawa, who drove for Alpine in FP1 at the Japanese Grand Prix, will contest four FP1 sessions with the Toyota-affiliated Haas F1 team.

McLaren, Alpine, Haas: Ryo Hirakawa is a wanted man

From McLaren to Alpine to Haas, Hirakawa may not have knocked on the door of a Formula 1 race seat, but as a test driver, he’s stamped his authority.

Putting in the laps for McLaren in FP1 in Abu Dhabi last year, the Toyota-sponsored driver drove the Haas VF-24 at the post-season Abu Dhabi test before getting behind the wheel of Alpine’s A525 at Suzuka for Friday first practice session.

But the battle for the 31-year-old’s signature is officially over, Haas securing his services for the remainder of the F1 2025 championship.

The team announced that the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, and two-time Hypercar Champion, had signed as their official reserve driver.

“It’s great to welcome Ryo to MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and have his experience bolster our knowledge and understanding of the VF-25,” said team principal Ayao Komatsu.

“His feedback was very detailed at the post-season test last year, so being able to provide Ryo valuable track time across four different circuits this year will help the entire team.

“As part of our collaboration with Toyota GAZOO Racing, it’s great to welcome new talent into the team – it’s a real pleasure to work with a racer of his driving acumen.”

Hirakawa will take the wheel at four practice sessions this season, his first outing with Haas coming in Bahrain on Friday where he will replace Ollie Bearman in FP1.

“I’m excited to join MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, I really appreciate this opportunity, and I’m really looking forward to a new journey with the team,” said Hirakawa.

“I’m driving my first FP1 session in Bahrain, so for me to have driven at two race weekends in a row is exciting, and I can’t wait to get to Bahrain.

“I would like to thank Komatsu-san, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, Morizo-san (Akio Toyoda, Chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation) and Toyota GAZOO Racing for this opportunity, it’s a new challenge for me and I can’t wait to get started.”

Hirakawa will also replace Bearman in FP1 in Mexico while taking Esteban Ocon seat in Spain and Abu Dhabi.

