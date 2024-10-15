Haas will not only be boasting a new sponsor and technical partner on the VF-24 this weekend, but the car itself will look a little different.

It’s been a busy ‘break’ for the Haas team, with the American squad revealing a new technical partner and key sponsor in recent days, while the VF-24 will roll out with some big updates for the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas.

Haas’ new upgrades revealed for United States GP

Taking advantage of the four-week lull between Singapore and Austin, the Haas factory has come up with some big developments for the VF-24 which will be introduced this weekend.

Speaking ahead of the US Grand Prix, technical director Andrea De Zordo shed some light on what to expect in terms of the updates introduced.

“In Austin, we’re bringing our main update for the final part of the season which will mainly involve another step of development in the floor and bodywork,” he said.

“The target, as always, will be to improve aero load in order to make the car faster. It’s difficult to be making a big step in lap time, so we’re speaking about small numbers, but in the tight midfield fight everything is an important step, and we hope to deliver.

“This is a development and further evolution of our package, not something new although the car will look a bit different.”



With Kevin Magnussen highlighting his hopes that the medium-downforce COTA track will play to the existing strengths of the VF-24, De Zordo said he’s hopeful the team’s home race will be kind to them this season.

“The Circuit of The Americas is quite a demanding track on cars, on tyres and also for the driver as historically, it’s been a very bumpy track,” he said.

“Last year we didn’t score a point, but it was a decent race for us and I think it should be a good race for us again. We’re fighting for P6 and that’s a very nice feeling.

“We really need to put everything in we can to achieve that because it would be amazing for everyone at this team who’s put so much work into making this season a success.”

Haas’ new sponsor and technical partner

Ahead of the weekend in Austin, Haas also revealed details of a new technical partnership signed with Japanese manufacturer Toyota through its Toyota Gazoo Racing motorsport arm.

Starting with the US Grand Prix, Toyota Gazoo Racing branding will appear on the VF-24, with a multi-year agreement signed which will see both sides work together on sharing expertise and knowledge.

“I’m hugely excited that Haas and Toyota Gazoo Racing have come together to enter into this technical partnership,” Ayao Komatsu, Haas team boss, said.

“To have a world leader in the automotive sector support and work alongside our organisation, while seeking to develop and accelerate their own technical and engineering expertise – it’s simply a partnership with obvious benefits on both sides.

“The ability to tap into the resources and knowledge base available at Toyota Gazoo Racing, while benefiting from their technical and manufacturing processes, will be instrumental in our own development and our clear desire to further increase our competitiveness in Formula 1.

“In return, we offer a platform for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing to fully utilise and subsequently advance their in-house engineering capabilities.”

Separately, Haas has also signed a prominent new sponsor in American insurance company Orion180, with the multi-year deal kicking off this weekend.

Orion180’s logos will appear on the VF-24, the race suits, and team kit, with the American squad having added another respected partner to its sponsorship ranks to further bolster its financial coffers.

