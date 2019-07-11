Haas to keep Rich Energy branding for Silverstone

Gunther Steiner, Haas’ team principal, has confirmed that Haas will keep the branding of their title sponsor, Rich Energy, for the British Grand Prix.

The British energy drinks company became the American team’s sponsor at the start of this season, regularly making bold claims such as how they expected the team to beat Red Bull.

On Wednesday however, the company claimed on Twitter that they were ending their sponsorship of Haas due to “poor performance”, although the deal is now trying to be salvaged by senior figures.

“I don’t want to put anybody in a difficult situation, but I cannot say anything about that.”, Steiner said to the press.

“They will be on the car this weekend, and then the rest, we need to sort out going forwards what we are doing.

“The commercial agreement doesn’t let me talk about it, and I don’t want to. There’s no point to stir anything more up. That’s what it is.”

Haas have faced many issues this season, but Steiner says this isn’t a huge concern for him.

“You can do without it, but it’s not like I’m staying up at night thinking about it. We get on with our job,” he said.

“For me what is more important is to get the car back where we want to be, and that is our focus. It’s important, but at this moment in time, it’s part of the job and you need to deal with it.”

