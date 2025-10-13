It is officially race week once more, and Haas will head for their home race – the United States Grand Prix – sporting an alternate look.

The Circuit of the Americas has traditionally been prime special livery territory for Haas, with F1 2025 being no different, the team having unveiled a design which celebrates their American roots.

Haas embrace stars and stripes with United States GP livery

Breaking out a social media caption of: ‘Born in the USA. Built for COTA’, complete with an American flag emjoji, Haas dropped a very clear hint from the start what was going on.

The social media post comes with a 51-second video, showing off the Haas VF-25 in its special COTA livery from every angle, complete with some high tempo country tunes.

This special livery will see the VF-25 machines decked out in red, white and blue stars and stripes, a clear nod to the American flag and their heritage. It is a revamped take on the livery which Haas ran at the two most recent United States GPs.

That paint job is not the only new feature on the Haas VF-25 for Austin, as Oliver Bearman teased an upgrade for the race weekend ahead.

Arriving in Austin off the back of a P9 finish in Singapore, Bearman wants to keep the good times rolling.

“It feels like we’re building momentum each weekend, we know the car is fast, and with another update coming to the VF-25 in Austin, I feel like this should be a strong weekend,” he said.

“This will be my first US Grand Prix as a MoneyGram Haas F1 Team driver, so I know it’s going to be full on, but it’s so nice to soak in the atmosphere and passion from all the American fans. Sharing a mutual passion and love for this team and sport, COTA will be a highlight of this season for sure.”

Team principal Ayao Komatsu said: “We’re very excited for the United States Grand Prix, COTA always feels like home.

“It’s a busy week with a lot of activities, but with the added fact that it’s a Sprint, you’re running off adrenaline the entire weekend.

“It was great to get back scoring points in Singapore with Ollie, and here in COTA we’re really looking to get both drivers into point scoring positions.

“We’re bringing a small upgrade package here, but since it’s a Sprint weekend, we will only have FP1 to evaluate it, so it’s even more crucial that we hit the ground running. We’re very much looking forward to the challenge!”

Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon head-to-head in F1 2025

Bearman’s teammate Esteban Ocon added: “I’m excited to head back to Austin, especially as a MoneyGram Haas F1 Team driver. It is such a cool city with so much energy, and I always look forward to coming back.

“This is one of our home races so we know the American fans will again provide an amazing atmosphere throughout the weekend.

“COTA is a fun but challenging circuit which always produces some entertaining racing.

“After Singapore, I’ve been working hard at my training center and on the simulator with the team – aiming to have a strong weekend and maximize every opportunity that comes our way. I’m looking forward to getting back out there, show off our special livery, and hopefully give our home fans plenty to cheer for.”

