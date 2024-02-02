First F1 2024 car revealed as Haas unveil new VF-24 look for post-Steiner era

Haas are the first team to reveal how their 2024 F1 will look, with the American team showing off renders of the VF-24.

F1’s launch season is officially underway, with Haas becoming the first team to show off their new-look car for 2024.

The American squad, who made headlines last month as they parted ways with long-time team boss Guenther Steiner, revealed digital renders of their new VF-24 and its new livery.

Haas reveal new-look 2024 VF-24

The renders reveal a livery that is primarily an evolution of last year’s, freshening up the colour scheme to reflect the team’s ongoing title sponsorship with MoneyGram.

The title partner, a global financial tech company, is emblazoned on the engine cover and both front and rear wing, while Haas Automation – Gene Haas’ eponymous company – features on the sidepods and rear wing.

Existing sponsor Play’n Go takes up a more visible prominence, while Haas Tooling, Chipotle, Oakberry, Tricorp, TravisMathew, Alpinestars, and Palm Angels also appear on the livery.

The VF-24 will make its real-life debut at Silverstone on Sunday, February 11th, with Nico Hulkenberg being given the honours of completing the shakedown filming day before the team packs up to head to Bahrain for official pre-season testing.

“We’re realistic about our expectations for the VF-24 to start but it’s still an exciting moment in any Formula 1 season to showcase the car,” commented Ayao Komatsu, who has succeeded Guenther Steiner as team boss at the American squad.

“There’s a lot of work ahead of us to make progress and increase our performance but everyone here is highly motivated and eager to get on track with the VF-24. I know we’ll be maximizing our time in Bahrain with all the various items we need to push through. Bottom line, we can’t wait to get going and get the season underway.”

In Pictures: Haas VF-24

“I’m looking forward to seeing the VF-24 running and racing – a sentiment I know I share with our partners and, indeed, the entire team,” said Gene Haas, team owner.

“In Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, we also know we’ve got a great pair of drivers behind the wheel, their experience will prove invaluable again as we develop our programme through the year.

“We’ve used the off-season to put the processes in place to be better and ultimately improve our overall performance. Soon we get to see how we’re doing.”

