Hamilton predicts difficult weekend for Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton believes it will be a difficult weekend for Mercedes at the British Grand Prix.

The Silver Arrows have dominated so far this season but failed to win a race for the first time this season in Austria where Max Verstappen prevailed, and Hamilton believes they’ll continue to face increased competition.

“We are fully aware the Ferrari and Red Bull have taken a step forward but if we did not have the issues we have, we would have been in the fight [in Austria],” Hamilton said.

“This weekend it will be closer. Ferrari were quick here last year. Red Bull were a bit off but now they have a new engine I expect them to be better. It is definitely not going to be an easy weekend.”

Hamilton has enjoyed considerable success at Silverstone over the years and hopes to maintain his strong record on Sunday.

“It’s the most special because you have your family around supporting you. I’ve been really privileged to have some spectacular races here.

“Last weekend was a bit difficult for us. I think it will be close here but hopefully, we will have a better shot.”

Going into the British Grand Prix, Hamilton has a 31 point lead at the top of the Standings ahead of his team-mate Bottas.

