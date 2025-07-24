Today’s F1 news headlines see Lewis Hamilton’s blunt response to Christian Horner’s sacking, while George Russell awaits a seat.

Let’s dig into the biggest stories in the build-up to the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton not surprised by Horner sack

Lewis Hamilton may not have gotten along with Christian Horner, even at their first meeting in 2005, but he has wished the now former Red Bull all the best for the future.

Two decades after taking the reins at Red Bull Racing, Horner is no longer with the Milton Keynes team after being sacked in the days after the British Grand Prix.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton issues blunt response to shock Christian Horner sack

F1 news: George Russell still doesn’t have a contract

George Russell has revealed there is currently no contract on the table for him to sign as he continues to wait to secure his future.

Russell is out of contract at the end of the year and, while expected to stay with Mercedes into F1 2026, discussions look set to extend beyond the summer break.

Read more: George Russell stuck with ‘no contract on the table’ in fresh Mercedes update

More Christian Horner sacking reactions:

👉 Yuki Tsunoda issues update on Red Bull situation after Helmut Marko reveal

👉 Former Red Bull driver speaks out after ‘surprise’ Christian Horner sack

F1 news: Will Ferrari’s upgrades change anything?

Lewis Hamilton has confirmed that he feels no difference with the Ferrari SF-25 car even after the arrival of the team’s highly anticipated rear-suspension upgrade.

Ferrari will introduce a new rear suspension at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix at Spa in an attempt to rescue its stuttering F1 2025 season.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton confirms worst-kept secret in alarming Ferrari update

F1 news: Max Verstappen responds to allegations that Team Verstappen forced Horner out

Max Verstappen has insisted that he is merely “the driver” with Red Bull’s management and shareholders behind the decision to sack Christian Horner.

It comes after Martin Brundle, the Sky F1 commentator, claimed that ‘Team Verstappen’ played a “key role” in the call to oust Horner after more than 20 years in charge.

Read more: Max Verstappen responds to Christian Horner sack after finger pointed at ‘Team Verstappen’

F1 news: Proposed rule could ban instant F1 team member swaps

New rules likely to be introduced for the F1 2026 campaign look set to ban staff from instantly transferring between teams.

Red Bull raised eyebrows in the days after the British Grand Prix after it sacked team boss Christian Horner and immediately moved Laurent Mekies, team principal at Racing Bulls, into the role.

Read more: F1 seeks to ban Red Bull-style move with new rules