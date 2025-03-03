Lewis Hamilton is ruling out an Italian take on “Hammer Time” as several Formula 1 teams face hurdles heading into the 2025 season.

All this and more in our latest F1 news roundup for Monday, March 3, 2025.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton puts ‘hammer time’ suggestion to bed

Lewis Hamilton has ruled out swapping the iconic “Hammer Time” hurry-up message said by Peter Bonnington for over a decade for “tempo di Martello” as it just wouldn’t sound right.

Last season Formula 1 fans heard ‘Bono’ telling Hamilton that it is “Hammer Time” for the very last time at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton’s last race with Mercedes.

F1 news: Red Bull’s RB21 faces teething problems

Red Bull have some work to do before the RB21 heads to Australia after technical director Pierre Wache revealed the car “did not respond how” the team expected at times during pre-season testing.

The Formula 1 teams wrapped up the three-day test at the Bahrain International Circuit on Friday with George Russell quickest on the final day, while McLaren appeared to have the upper hand in long-run pace.

F1 news: Ferrari are blocking a key Aston Martin hire with ‘gardening leave’

Aston Martin can now officially welcome F1 design legend Adrian Newey into the team, but the same is reportedly not true for another key recruit.

On the eve of the F1 2025 campaign, Aston Martin’s future has now become reality as March 3 marks Newey’s official first day with the team.

F1 news: The FIA introduces a new stewarding panel

The FIA has reportedly revised the number of stewards to serve at an F1 grand prix, with six to feature a higher number than the rest.

And, according to Autosport, the F1 2025 season-opening Australian Grand Prix will be the first to feature the expanded panel under this apparent new system.

