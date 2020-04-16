Hanoi track includes F1’s ‘most technical section’

When F1 finally gets to Vietnam the drivers can expect the “most technical section” of any circuit on the calendar according to Esteban Gutierrez.

Formula 1 was meant to race on the Hanoi Street Circuit earlier this month only for the race to be postponed.

Vietnam’s debut grand prix will, hopefully, take place later this year but at this moment in time everything is up in the air.

Formula 1 bosses have yet to announce a revised calendar and that could be weeks away as one by one races are being postponed.

However, when the circus does finally get away, Formula 1 is hoping to head to Hanoi and its 5.6km street circuit.

Gutierrez, Mercedes simulator driver, says it will be a tricky one to master.

“The last section of the track and the most tricky part of the track,” he told Crash.net.

“The Esses which, in my opinion, is the most technical section on the calendar.

“It is very, very fast and very important to get a very good line with a very minimal margin of error.”

The Vietnam circuit, which is made up of public roads and purpose built sections, was designed by circuit architect Hermann Tilke.

The 5.607km long track will have 23 corners and a 1.6km straight.

“We have a long stretch, which at 1.6km is one of the longest stretches on the calendar, and will see cars reach up to 335km/h,” Le Ngoc Chi, CEO of the Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation, told the official F1 website.

