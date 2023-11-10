Could this be the hardest section of the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit?

F1 has unveiled their brand new pit building for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, but did the image also reveal a potentially tricky part of the track?

Vegas is a little over a week away from arriving on the F1 schedule and after a year of build up, there are plenty of eager eyes waiting to see just how the event and the racing will go.

With a track that has never been driven on before, teams are faced with a daunting task and the hardest hurdle may well come in Turn 1.

F1 reveals first images of Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit

The running of the Las Vegas Grand Prix is a little different than every other circuit on the calendar with Formula 1 actually being the promoter for the event.

As such, the Twitter account for the race posted an aerial view of the $240 million pit building at the south east of the circuit.

But while the pit building – fitted with an F1 logo on the roof – looked impressive, it also highlighted an interesting aspect coming out of Turn 1.

The pit exit for Vegas sees drivers emerge at the end of the straight and into Turn 1, requiring them to stay to the left-hand side of the track in order to avoid a penalty.

But the nature of that left-hander means that the drivers already on the track will likely want to get as close to the inside of the bend as possible to stay on the racing lane.

What’s more, there is just a small distance to Turns 2 and 3, both of which are left-handers, meaning that if a driver stays to the right in Turn 1, they will be compromised for the corners to come.

There is also another factor that will come into play – temperature. The Vegas race is predicted to run at around five degrees which would make it one of the coldest F1 races in history.

The problem this poses to the teams is that the tyres will take far longer to warm up than usual and in qualifying it could see teams complete two out laps before going for a push run.

But in the race it could be an even bigger problem with drivers exiting the pits on cold rubber and then having to do a sharp left.

If the tyres are not warmed up correctly and the car understeers, that could lead to a nasty crash either into the wall or another driver who has just come off a 200mph straight.

