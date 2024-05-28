Amidst rumours Ferrari have, or will, sign Adrian Newey, former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde has applauded Fred Vasseur’s impact as the Scuderia’s latest team boss.

Vasseur joined the team at the beginning of last year, replacing Mattia Binotto after the Italian handed in his resignation, and has systematically set about making changes.

‘What he has done for Ferrari in recent years is very impressive’

From overhauling Ferrari’s strategy department with Ravin Jain taking charge and Inaki Rueda moving to a factory role under Vasseur’s watch Ferrari also said farewell to Laurent Mekies while welcoming key Mercedes personnel.

One name on that list is Lewis Hamilton, who will leave Mercedes at end of this season to join Ferrari, while Loïc Serra will step into the role of Head of Chassis Perfomance Engineering in October.

But that is not expected to be the end of Vasseur’s signings.

According to reports, although denied by Newey’s manager Eddie Jordan, Ferrari will count design guru Adrian Newey amongst their ranks next season after the design legend announced he’d be leaving Red Bull in early 2025.

Although Newey has not confirmed he’ll be joining Ferrari, former F1 driver van der Garde counts the Briton amongst Vasseur’s key signings.

“What he has done for Ferrari in recent years is very impressive,” Van der Garde told Viaplay.

“Strategically he has put in different people, and he has linked another engineer to Leclerc. He wins right away.

“He has attracted other people to the team, and he has Adrian Newey.

“He has brought in people from Mercedes, like Loïc Serra, who is very good. You can really see that the team is becoming more professional and that he is putting the right people in the right places.

“They are getting one step closer, and don’t forget that they won a race with both drivers this year.”

What’s next for Red Bull’s Adrian Newey?

👉Adrian Newey’s next move: Ranking F1 legend’s options for life after Red Bull

👉Adrian Newey’s gardening leave explained: How F1 legend will spend his final days at Red Bull

His fellow pundit Mike Hezemans puts it down to the culture Vasseur is creating within Ferrari.

“Good people also determine the good culture and a certain strategy. That just takes a long time,” he said. “It is not the case that if you start a Formula 1 team tomorrow and you gather the good people, it will happen straight away.

“I talked to Mike Krack for a while in Miami. He said: our problem was that we suddenly had 160 more people, and they couldn’t communicate well with each other at all. It will take time before you have that again.”

Van der Garde agrees: “Fred is just very down-to-earth. I had him as a team boss in Formula 3. He is very chill, very relaxed, and very analytical, and really puts people in the right place.

“He has already gone through that entire process. He started his own team (ART Grand Prix and went to Renault. He spent a while at Sauber, and now at Ferrari.

“He is simply the right man in the right place at Ferrari. You see that they all come to him too.”

Ferrari have won two races this season, Australia with Carlos Sainz and Monaco with Charles Leclerc.

Read next: Monaco Grand Prix dropped? Reasons for and against binning F1’s most divisive race