Despite proving he’s a great wingman, Valtteri Bottas doesn’t think Red Bull are an option for him next season as some people in the team “don’t really like me”.

Bottas‘ Formula 1 future is in doubt after the Finn was dropped by Sauber having failed to reach a mutual agreement with the driver said to be wanting a multi-year deal while Mattia Binotto only offered him one, 2025.

Valtteri Bottas doubts Red Bull are an option for F1 2025

Sauber went on to sign Gabriel Bortoletto in an all-new line-up that includes Nico Hulkenberg, and Bottas has been left asking “what’s next”.

Only two teams have seats available for next season, Red Bull and VCARB. But while the latter has made it clear there will be a young driver in the car, VCARB returning to its junior driver roots, Red Bull are seeking a wingman for Max Verstappen.

And if there’s one thing Bottas knows, it’s how to be a “sensational wingman”, as Toto Wolff put it, as the Finn supported Lewis Hamilton in his run of Drivers’ Championship titles. He also played a huge part in Mercedes’ run of eight Constructors’ Championship titles.

Bottas though, doubts he’s in the running to replace Sergio Perez next season.

“I feel like there are some people at Red Bull who don’t really like me for some reason,” he told the media including PlanetF1.com after the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“I don’t know, but I don’t think it’s an option. That’s my feeling.”

There is also a new option, actually two, potentially on the table but only for 2026 with Formula 1 confirming General Motors and Cadillac are provisionally on the grid.

Asked if he’d be interested in that race seat, Bottas replied: “Yes, I might!”

How the F1 grid is shaping up

Valtteri Bottas confirms Toto Wolff talks

But for 2025 at least it looks as if a return to Mercedes could be on the cards with Bottas in talks with his former team boss Toto Wolff.

“We’ve been talking,” Bottas confirmed. “We’ve been talking for quite a long time. So obviously this weekend been focusing on racing. But yeah, it’s nice words from him, and I’m sure we will catch up again either tomorrow or Monday.

“Of course, I want to see all the options, but you know, if I look at it there’s many positive things about it.

“You know, being back in the Mercedes family, it’s a great team, it’s a great, great brand, can create lots of opportunities for the future. So it’s a really solid option for me.

“And actually, I’m really, let’s say, what’s the word thankful that they’ve kind of are willing to take me in the role.”

One topic that needs to be discussed is whether Bottas would attend all 24 Grands Prix if he signed on as the team’s reserve driver.

“The thing is that if you don’t go to all the races then if something happens and you’re not there, you don’t get your [chance],” he said of his thoughts on that. “It’s those kind of things I still need to really think about and also speak with them.

“Yeah, still trying to figure out what’s next.”

Looking more to the immediate future, the 10-time Grand Prix winner hopes “what’s next” is breaking his and Sauber’s point-less streak.

“I really hope so,” he said of his chances of scoring a point before the season is over. “I feel that we have gained some stability, some consistency in the car, and actually the biggest issue this weekend has been understeer in some of the corners.

“Qatar is very different, going to be higher temperatures, but I think the whole platform is now much more stable.

“It’s hard to predict, but I just hope we get a chance.”

