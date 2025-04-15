From winning the Japanese Grand Prix to not even being in contention for a podium, Martin Brundle believes there will be some “heavy conversations” taking place at Red Bull.

Despite scoring points with both RB21s for the first time in F1 2025, Red Bull struggled at the Bahrain International Circuit.

‘Even Verstappen’s talents couldn’t save Red Bull’

Max Verstappen, winner of the previous round in Japan, was down on pace as brakes and balance issues cost him lap time before two botched pit stops in the race capped a woeful weekend for the reigning World Champion.

He was sixth tenths down on the lead McLaren of Oscar Piastri in qualifying, before finishing the race 34s behind the Australian.

As for Yuki Tsunoda, he bagged the second RB21’s first top ten position on the grid and brought the car home in ninth place; both Red Bull drivers made up one solitary position each in the 53-lap Grand Prix.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko called it “very alarming”, adding: “We have to get, as soon as possible, performance in the car again and also standards like a pit stop have to work.

“The car is not the fastest and then the pit stops are not working. That is not acceptable.”

Red Bull held an immediate and ‘intensive’ meeting straight after the Grand Prix between Christian Horner, Pierre Wache, Paul Monaghan and Marko himself.

It is, Brundle believes, the first of several intense conversations that will take place this week.

“Even Verstappen’s talents couldn’t save Red Bull from a torrid weekend,” the former F1 driver wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“The car looked a handful to drive and he was often seen struggling to slow down and turn in from the key braking zones in all track sessions.

“After following Pierre Gasly’s Alpine for endless laps, in the closing stages he was able to sneak past on the last circuit and claim a distant sixth place, not helped by some lumpy pit stops with equipment issues.

“Yuki Tsunoda would score his first couple of Red Bull points in ninth but considering the team won the Japanese GP just seven days before, it’s all rather confusing – probably for them too.

“There’ll be some heavy conversations going on.”

Four races into the F1 2025 championship, Verstappen has two podiums and 69 points, putting him eight behind Lando Norris in the fight for the Drivers’ Championship title, with Oscar Piastri also ahead by five.

He fears his chances of winning a fifth World title on the trot are already over.

“McLaren are not my rivals right now,” he said. “I am just taking part in this World Championship.”

Asked if that means he does not consider himself an F1 2025 title contender, Verstappen confirmed: “No, I don’t.”

Red Bull trail McLaren by 80 points in the race for the teams’ trophy.

