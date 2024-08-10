How Red Bull sponsorship deal was hijacked due to Max Verstappen effect

With Red Bull closing in on a rival sponsorship deal, the Max Verstappen factor prompted Heineken to rip up their internal policy and go in for the steal.

Formula 1 is enjoying an unprecedented boom period in popularity, which comes with the benefit of potential sponsors clamouring to get their name involved by association with teams and drivers, with Heineken now sharing their story which resulted in a hijacked Red Bull deal and Verstappen as an ambassador.

Max Verstappen inspired Heineken policy change amid Red Bull rival talks

Heineken CCO Bram Westenbrink, speaking during Viaplay’s ‘Off the Beaten Track’ documentary, explained that a personal sponsorship with Verstappen, who became an ambassador for their ‘0.0’ arm from 2023, went against their normal approach to sponsorships.

“What we normally do is only sponsor competitions, like the Champions League or F1,” said Westenbrink.

“But in the situation of Max, we were looking for an ambassador for 0.0. But what’s also really important, Max is always extremely clear. You always know what he stands for. So it all came together and that’s why we said: ‘Okay, this is the reason why we should change our internal policy and go for a sponsorship with Max.'”

But, Heineken had a major incentive to shift their policy and seal this deal, as they found out that Red Bull were in “really serious” discussions with a rival of Heineken over an alliance. Knowing that would cut off their access to Verstappen, Heineken had to act fast.

“Red Bull was talking with a competitor of ours,” Westenbrink confirmed, “but when we heard it was really serious, we said: ‘This cannot happen!’

“Because if a competitor closes a deal with Red Bull, we cannot have a deal with Max.

“We basically had to act in a weekend, extremely fast, and normally these things take very long.”

And act they did, with Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen saying the next step was to ensure all the puzzle pieces fitted together.

“But then you have to go to put the puzzle together,” he said, “with Red Bull Racing’s interest, Heineken’s interest, and of course the interest of Max, to broker a deal that everyone is happy with.”

The deal ultimately came to fruition, Heineken seeing off that rival threat, but Vermeulen was giving nothing away when it came to how much it cost Heineken to get Verstappen’s signature on the dotted line.

“No no,” said Vermeulen when asked if he would reveal the finances behind the deal, “we agreed and that’s not only with Heineken, any other partnership, we don’t disclose any numbers.

“But I can assure you, it’s market-value conditions. I think it’s a good deal for everyone involved.

“Everything what we do is market-value conditions.”

Westenbrink was also remaining tight-lipped on the money involved, but joked that whenever Vermeulen calls, he always tells him first that it better not be about more money.

“I will of course not tell you exactly how much we are paying,” he said.

“To work with Raymond… Raymond, of course, has a reputation. But I must say, I work extremely well with him.

“But if Raymond calls, I will first WhatsApp [him]: ‘I don’t hope it’s going to cost more money! Because it’s enough now [smiles].'”

But in securing the three-time World Champion Verstappen and current F1 2024 Championship’ leader as an ambassador, it is money well spent for Heineken.

