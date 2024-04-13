Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko seemed to offer validity to the claim that Aston Martin has made an approach for design guru Adrian Newey.

Red Bull has one of the most sough after prized assets of Formula 1’s ground effect era in their ranks in the form of Newey, the team having set an unmatchable standard since the new rules came into force back in 2022.

Helmut Marko braced for more Adrian Newey offers

And rumour has it, Aston Martin are attempting to turn Newey’s head with billionaire team owner Lawrence Stroll allegedly having put a lucrative offer on the table when he and Newey met at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Marko did not attempt to play down this speculation and rather worryingly for Red Bull, he doubts the efforts to snatch Newey away will stop here.

“He’s a highly sought-after designer, he’s the technician everyone wants to have,” Marko said in regards to Newey, as per Autosprint.

“I don’t think this is the first offer he’s received and I don’t think it will be the last.”

Newey recently offered some insight into his Formula 1 future, failing to shut down the Aston Martin rumours as he spoke of not liking to plan too far ahead.

“I enjoy [it],” Newey told RacingNews365.com in reference to his F1 involvement.

“Ever since I was 10 or so, certainly by 12, I wanted to be a designer – I don’t think I knew the word ‘engineer’ – in motor racing, and ideally, Formula 1.

“That’s what I [put] all my teenage years towards. I managed to get that first job in motor racing when I graduated.

“I’ve hugely enjoyed it, and I continue to enjoy it.

“So I think as long as I continue to enjoy it and the team wants me then I’ll continue to do it for the moment and then we’ll have to see in the future.

“I don’t tend to plan too far forward.”

Newey has established himself as one of the most successful designers in Formula 1 history, creating title-winning cars for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, ensuring his contribution to 12 Constructors’ and 13 Drivers’ Championships.

That tally looks set to increase further in F1 2024, with Max Verstappen having headed three Red Bull 1-2 finishes out of the four races to take place so far.

