Helmut Marko breaks silence on Red Bull’s Christian Horner investigation

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko broke his silence on the Christian Horner investigation to confirm the silent treatment will continue.

Red Bull Racing’s parent company Red Bull GmbH has opened an investigation into F1 team boss Horner on alleged behavioural grounds, though details on what the complaints are about have not been released.

Horner has moved to flatly deny all allegations made against him.

Helmut Marko staying quiet on Red Bull’s Christian Horner investigation

Horner met last Friday with the external barrister appointed by Red Bull GmbH to investigate the allegations, and PlanetF1.com understands that it’s been business as usual for the Briton as he’s been on the ground in the factory at Milton Keynes.

It is also understood that he was present for the Red Bull RB20 filming day on Tuesday and will be at the launch of their F1 2024 challenger on February 15.

And as the F1 2024 campaign draws closer, Marko was asked by OE24 whether he will see Horner at the RB20 launch.

Marko said he could not comment on that or the ongoing investigation, so said to expect silence from him on the matter going forward while proceedings are active.

“I can’t tell you that and I can’t say anything else on this subject,” he affirmed.

“As long as the investigation is ongoing or there is no result, you won’t hear anything from me. It is an ongoing process.”

Red Bull head into the F1 2024 campaign as the team to beat, having claimed a staggering 21 victories out of 22 grands prix last season in a dominant retention of the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles.

So understandably, with the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren lurking, with Red Bull expecting such teams to trigger a tighter battle in F1 2024, Marko wants this “turbulence” addressed as soon as possible.

“I hope that we can get our turbulence under control quickly,” he said.

Fortunately for Red Bull, Marko would though play down the significance of these off-track matters on their preparations for the new season, which he assured are well under control.

“Fortunately, our car is ready and we are well prepared,” he insisted.

Verstappen will head into the new season chasing a fourth successive World Championship which would see him equal Sebastian Vettel’s streak with Red Bull between 2010-13.

