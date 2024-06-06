Helmut Marko has said a “truce” has been reached with Christian Horner and Red Bull will “combine all our forces” to continue winning races this season.

The internal investigation into Horner for alleged inappropriate behaviour by Red Bull GmbH was dismissed earlier this year, but claims of a behind-the-scenes ‘power struggle’ persisted between Horner and senior advisor Marko – though Horner had publicly denied any falling out between the pair.

With Horner as team principal and CEO of Red Bull Racing, Marko reports directly to parent company Red Bull GmbH in his role rather than the team – meaning both men are in senior roles within the Red Bull organisation and neither report to each other.

Questions had been raised about Marko’s future with the team ahead of the season, though he later clarified he would carry on in his position.

With Red Bull’s previously dominant position having been reeled in, Marko said he and the team principal are both working together for the benefit of the team as their rivals close up behind them.

“We have reached a truce,” Marko told Austrian publication Kronen Zeitung in relation to Horner.

“We will combine all our forces. Even if we are no longer superior, we want to win.

“But we definitely want to get the maximum out of it and look towards the World Championship title.”

Looking ahead to the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend

As for how the season is shaping up so far, Marko confirmed that Red Bull’s rivals are closing in after a strong start to the year – with McLaren and Ferrari bearing down on the team of late.

He repeated recent claims of teams having “copied” elements of Red Bull’s designs, which he believes is only to be expected at this stage of a regulation cycle.

“We have lost the dominance of the first three races, the competition has caught up in the third year of the current regulations, copied and even improved some things. There is not much room left for innovation.

“This is simply a logical development, nothing shameful.”

Red Bull struggled to match Ferrari and McLaren in Monaco, Marko agreeing with Max Verstappen’s assessment in that the RB20 appears to struggle with kerb riding.

As a result, with Canada having similar kerb profiles, he does not believe the team should be counted as winners-elect in Montréal this weekend.

“Ferrari is better there, also in terms of top speed,” Marko said. “The fact is, we’re not going to Canada as favourites.”

