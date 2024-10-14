Helmut Marko said Christian Horner has effectively “replaced” Red Bull Racing’s late founder Dietrich Mateschitz, leading to talks about weathering that storm.

With Red Bull starting out strong in F1 2024 by carrying over their dominant ways from a record-breaking 2023 campaign, that took place against the backdrop of an off-track investigation involving team principal Christian Horner.

Red Bull ‘work together’ agreement to keep Max Verstappen

Horner was subject to an internal investigation into allegations over his behaviour made by a fellow employee, allegations which he consistently denied, with the case ultimately dismissed. An appeal was not upheld, this coinciding with speculation of a so-called ‘power struggle’ unfolding within the team.

Red Bull Racing’s founder Dietrich Mateschitz sadly passed away in October 2022, and Marko said that Horner has “replaced” that key figure in their team.

But, measures were agreed to ensure that Red Bull could focus on their ultimate goal of returning to winning ways in order to keep three-time World Champion Max Verstappen with the team.

Verstappen has not won in his last eight races with McLaren usurping Red Bull at the top of the Constructors’ Championship, their MCL38 arguably now the benchmark car of the grid; meanwhile, McLaren’s Lando Norris has trimmed Verstappen’s Championship lead to 52 points.

Both Marko and Horner have confirmed a performance-related exit clause in Verstappen’s contract, with Mercedes and Aston Martin having been credited as potential suitors.

Referring to 2023 as a “unique” season, the kind of form which “could not continue”, Marko, speaking to Motorsport-Magazin, added: “2024 still started very successfully. Meanwhile, there were turbulences around Christian Horner.

“Those have now been regulated, I would say. We sat down together and said we want to win this Championship. Therefore, we have to do our best to achieve that goal.

“Dietrich Mateschitz has been replaced by Horner, so this replacement has changed a lot in the structure. Horner has just taken on multiple roles, but when such an exceptional personality disappears [Dietrich] there is a big change overall.

“The story with Horner certainly didn’t help. But we have come to the conclusion that we have to work together. To get a winning car and keep Max.”

Red Bull hierarchy explained

While Verstappen still has the odds firmly in his favour as he chases a fourth successive crown, Norris continues to work his way into the conversation, building further momentum with a dominant victory last time out in Singapore.

However, Marko backs Verstappen to see his fourth title win over the line and explained why.

“He’s the best, he’s the fastest,” said Marko of Verstappen, “and, above all, he has the mental strength to theoretically fight for the World Championship more than Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris.”

While not out of the title fight, an 86-point deficit for Leclerc to Verstappen makes him a rank outsider with six grands prix and three sprints to go.

