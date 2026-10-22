Helmut Marko calls Christian Horner’s claims a ‘collection of untruths’

Mentioned more than once during an interview as Christian Horner promotes his autobiography, Drive, Helmut Marko says claims made by the Briton about him are nothing more than a “collection of untruths”.

Marko and Horner joined forces at Red Bull in 2005 and were central in converting the energy drink F1 team into a championship-winning powerhouse.

Helmut Marko responds to Christian Horner’s claims as he promotes ‘Drive’

But behind the scenes, all was not well.

Horner led Red Bull to eight drivers’ championships and six constructors’ titles between 2005 and 2025 before he was sacked in July last year.

The Briton was informed of his axing just days after the British Grand Prix, with the decision bringing an end to his almost 20-year tenure as Red Bull team principal.

It was a job that he accepted after Marko recommended him to Red Bull Racing team owner Dietrich Mateschitz.

But after Mateschitz passed away in 2022, the relationship between Horner and Marko changed as factions within Red Bull sought greater power over the Formula 1 team. According to Marko, the conflict escalated into “dirty games”.

Although Horner didn’t touch on that, he acknowledged that his relationship with Marko changed in the wake of Mateschitz’s death.

“Helmut and I worked side by side for 20 years,” he told Bild.

“I owe him a great deal because he stood up for me with Dietrich back then, when it came to appointing a man in his early 30s as team principal. But over time, our relationship became more difficult.

“The break came with Dietrich’s death.”

Such was the fallout, Horner claims Marko sought to have him sacked.

“On my last day at Red Bull, the two of us sat in my office and shook hands at the end. There’s been radio silence ever since. But that’s fine too,” he said.

“It really got to me that he was so actively involved in getting me sacked, whilst my ex-partner and the mother of my daughter had passed away shortly before. He didn’t even offer his condolences.

“That wasn’t very classy.”

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It’s not the only interview that he has given while promoting his soon-to-be-released autobiography, Drive, in which he has spoken about his tense relationship with Marko.

Speaking to the Times, Horner claimed he was “always mopping up the s***” that Marko caused.

Asked about his comments on the Up to Speed podcast, Horner replied: “Sometimes, yes.

“There were periods where it was fine, it was great, and everybody knew what their roles were. I think where it started to get a little bit messy was, as I say, after Dietrich passed.”

Marko was asked by F1-Insider to respond to Horner’s claims.

He gave it short shrift.

“It’s a collection of untruths,” said the 83-year-old. “I don’t want to go into them at all.”

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