Helmut Marko clarifies Red Bull future following post-season crunch talks

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko confirmed that he will continue with the team into F1 2024 and plans to attend all 24 rounds of the record-breaking season.

The Red Bull team boasts many examples of long-standing figures in senior positions, that including Marko, who has served as the senior advisor for both of their F1 teams throughout their existence, as well as the head of the Red Bull Junior Team.

Now at the age of 80, Marko continues as strong as ever in his role, though had confirmed that post-F1 2023 customary talks would take place to discuss how his future with the team looked, sparking speculation he could be readying to head for the exit.

Helmut Marko readies for full Red Bull F1 2024 schedule

Formula 1 is set to expand to a 24-round calendar for F1 2024, which would be the most rounds that the series has ever contested over a single season.

However, Marko is up for the challenge, confirming his intentions to remain an ever-present Red Bull figure for the upcoming campaign.

Asked by OE24 whether his future is now resolved after he had mentioned looming important talks with the Red Bull bosses, Marko replied: “Yes, in a positive sense, everything is continuing as planned.”

As for whether that means he will be at all 24 rounds, Marko clarified: “Yes, yes. But that’s not stressful for me.

“If I said: ‘It’s crazy what’s coming to me!’, it would be difficult. But I say to myself: Australia is beautiful, I’m looking forward to the trip to Melbourne. From Friday 11 a.m. to Sunday evening I do my job for Red Bull Racing, and I enjoy it.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

Revealed: In which countries do the current F1 drivers live?

Fastest F1 pit stops: Red Bull seal pit lane crown for sixth consecutive year

Red Bull head into F1 2024 with huge momentum following their all-conquering charge to the 2023 title double, during which they won a remarkable 21 of the 22 grands prix held, 19 of those claimed by Max Verstappen.

And a key partner behind their success is power unit supplier Honda, a deal which Marko was responsible for pulling together and manages.

Fortunately though, Marko confirmed he will not need to squeeze visits to Japan into what will already be a packed 2024 schedule.

“No, everything is arranged so that I don’t have to go there anymore,” Marko confirmed.

“24 races are enough for me, and one of them is in Japan anyway.”

Red Bull will continue with Honda power until the end of 2025, Honda then set to switch to Aston Martin for the new generations of PUs for 2026, while Red Bull become a manufacturer in their own right via Red Bull Powertrains.

Read next – Revealed: Ferrari uncover another Red Bull secret to RB19 success