As fans reacted to Red Bull not giving Daniel Ricciardo a proper send-off, Helmut Marko has explained that was because of “a variety of factors and obligations”.

Although Ricciardo went into the Singapore weekend with a good idea that it could be his last race with speculation running rife, it wasn’t until Thursday, four days later, that official confirmation was made by VCARB.

Daniel Ricciardo ‘was informed’ Singapore would be his final race

Confirming that reserve driver Liam Lawson will drive for VCARB for the rest of the season, team boss Laurent Mekies added: “Everyone here at VCARB would like to thank Daniel for his hard work across the last two seasons with us.

“He has brought a lot of experience and talent to the Team with a fantastic attitude, which has helped everyone to develop and foster a tight team spirit.

“Daniel has been a true gentleman both on and off the track and never without that smile. He will be missed, but will always hold a special place within the Red Bull family.”

PlanetF1.com understands the door has been left open for Ricciardo to stay in the Red Bull Racing pool, but that will be his decision.

Fans on X largely reacted angrily to VCARB and Red Bull not giving Ricciardo a proper send-off, calling it “embarrassing”, “shocking” and saying the Honey Badger “deserved better” with a “proper” send-off.

“Y’all did him dirty,” wrote one user while also said Ricciardo’s “departure is one of the worse things I have witnessed in watching Formula One for over 60 years.”

Where did it all go wrong for Daniel Ricciardo?

But according to Marko, while the rest of the world didn’t know it was Ricciardo’s last race due to various factors, the eight-time Grand Prix winner knew in advance.

“[The timing] was related to a variety of factors and obligations,” he told Motorsport.com. “He was informed, and the worthy farewell performance was, I think, the fastest lap.

“That still showed what potential he has, not continuously and not at the level that would have justified him coming to Red Bull Racing, but that was an impeccable performance.

“I think it was clearly communicated that he has to be significantly better than Yuki Tsunoda and he only managed that in a few races, so it was clear that this story of the prodigal son rejoining Red Bull Racing unfortunately didn’t work out.

“He said very well that he is at peace with himself, and he has come to terms with the situation and we will see what his plans for the future are.”

It was speculated earlier this week that sponsorship issues were behind the delayed announcement with some claiming Visa Cash App specifically wanted Ricciardo while others said it was because of Hugo Boss.

The team has not said anything about that.

But whatever the reason was, at least Ricciardo knew and he finished his final F1 race with a 17th fastest lap stat to go with his eight wins, 32 podium finishes, 1329 points and three pole positions.

“I’ve loved this sport my whole life,” Ricciardo said on social media. “It’s wild and wonderful and been a journey.

“To the teams and individuals that have played their part, thank you. To the fans who love the sport sometimes more than me haha thank you.

“It’ll always have its highs and lows but it’s been fun and truth be told I wouldn’t change it. Until the next adventure.”

