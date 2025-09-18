Helmut Marko gives big Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 update as licence gained

Helmut Marko is certain Max Verstappen will race in the 2026 Nurburgring 24 Hours following the securing of his Ring Permit last weekend.

The Dutch driver took part in a Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie race at the Nordschleife last weekend, securing the necessary Permit A which will allow him to take part in full-blooded endurance races from now on.

Helmut Marko is ‘certain’ Max Verstappen can compete for victory

The four-time F1 World Champion headed to the German circuit last weekend in a guest appearance in the NLS7 event.

The aim of his participation was to secure the required DMSB Permit A, colloquially known as a Ring Licence, which racing drivers are required to hold in order to take part in the famed Nurburgring 24 Hours.

Verstappen passed the required classroom examinations on Friday before racing in a power-restricted Porsche 718 Cayman with teammate Chris Lulham on Saturday. He finished at the top of his CUP3(G) class of restricted cars, and seventh overall out of the CUP3 cars – the first of the power-restricted machines.

His result and completion of 14 racing laps were enough to convince officials to award the four-time F1 World Champion his Permit A, having shown a clear ability to handle the traffic of the multi-class event.

With his permit, the possibility of taking part in the 2026 Nurburgring 24 Hours – which will run on an F1-less weekend in May next year – is now very likely, and would allow Verstappen to drive a Ferrari GT3 car such as the one he tested at the circuit earlier this year.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko all but confirmed Verstappen will participate in the event, showing his support for the Dutch driver’s enthusiasm for racing away from F1: such extracurricular activities are usually not permitted by teams, due to the inherent danger and risk to a current campaign.

“I think it’s great that a Formula 1 driver, who has many obligations besides racing – simulator, marketing and PR appointments – is still taking the time for something like this with such enthusiasm,” Marko told Germany’s RTL.

“The Nürburgring and the Nordschleife are, of course, something that fascinates every racer.

“At a time when our car was not competitive, it was his great passion. Now both are working.”

More on Max Verstappen on PlanetF1.com

👉 Why officials were right to make Max Verstappen sweat for Nurburgring licence

👉 PlanetF1.com Postbox: McLaren team order fallout, Verstappen’s title influence

Verstappen was not given any special dispensation by the Nurburgring officials, despite his proven pedigree as a racing driver. This absence of special treatment was labelled “embarrassing” by Grand Prix winner Ralf Schumacher and, like the German, Marko was less than impressed by the fact that the Dutchman had to race in a class regarded as beneath his usual abilities.

“It’s unique that a four-time world champion has to prove that he can drive a 240-horsepower (sic) Porsche around the Ring,” he said.

“But he took it all on, even though he’s probably already done 1,000 laps in the simulator.”

Will Verstappen definitely take part next May? Marko was firm in his answer: “I’m sure he’ll compete – and he’ll be in contention for the overall victory.”

While Verstappen has previously indicated his desire to race in all the major endurance races, such as the Daytona 24 Hours, the 24 Hours of Spa, and 24 Hours of Le Mans, Marko said there’s no chance of the Red Bull driver being given dispensation from the F1 team to take part in the most famous endurance event in the world at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

“Le Mans is a different story,” he said.

“The speed differences and the different categories are even greater there. Long distance only at the Nürburgring!”

Read Next: McLaren and Audi bid farewell to senior staff in latest F1 shake-up