Marko wanted to create Red Bull ‘Coronavirus camp’

When Dr Helmut Marko suggested Max Verstappen should get coronavirus, we didn’t think there were any crazy ideas left for him to think of…how wrong we were.

But, it turns out advocating for Red Bull’s star driver to get the potentially deadly virus was all part of a larger plan to create a ‘Coronavirus camp’ for all drivers associated with Red Bull to get Covid-19 and overcome the symptoms together.

What in the actual f*ck.

“We have four Formula 1 drivers, and eight or 10 juniors,” Marko told Austrian broadcaster, ORF.

“The idea was to organise a camp where we could bridge this mentally and physically somewhat dead time. And that would be the ideal time for the infection to come.

“These are all strong young men in really good health. That way they would be prepared whenever the action starts. And you can be ready for what will probably be a very tough championship once it starts.”

Thankfully, Marko’s ‘idea’ won’t be happening.

He added: “Let’s put it this way: it has not been well received.”

Instead, the focus is keeping human beings fit and healthy. Fancy that.

“Max [Verstappen], for example, I think he drives more races than in a real season. He does sim racing and sometimes competes in several races per day,” he added.

“At the same time they all have their own physio, which they use for fitness exercises. That’s ideal for working out now.

“If there is a racing season with 15 to 18 races, it will be very, very tough. There is no possibility to improve your fitness during the season. So it’s actually ideal to use this time now.”

Max Verstappen has been predominantly racing in Team Redline’s ‘Real Racers Never Quit’ Esports Championship with fellow Formula 1 driver Lando Norris.

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.