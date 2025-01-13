Helmut Marko wasn’t impressed with Jack Doohan’s F1 debut with the Australian driver facing an uncertain future after Alpine signed Franco Colapinto as their F1 2025 reserve driver.

Alpine confirmed Doohan as Pierre Gasly’s 2025 team-mate last August before the 21-year-old made his debut at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, replacing Esteban Ocon when he made an early exit in order to test for Haas in the post-season outing.

Pressure is on Jack Doohan to up the ante

Doohan, who earlier in the season had driven the A524 in two practice sessions, qualified slowest of all, although he was only six-tenths down on Gasly in Q1, before finishing the Grand Prix in 15th place.

He admitted after qualifying that he was a “little bit disappointed with the end result”, but after a tough race, he was “super happy with the whole experience”.

It was, after all, a learning weekend for the Australian driver ahead of his full-time debut in the F1 2025 championship.

However, the question of how long will Doohan be in the car this season is already the subject of many rumours with the pressure to perform from the get-go ramped up after Alpine signed 2024 rookie sensation Colapinto as their reserve driver.

F1 contracts: Made to be broken?

👉F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is confirmed for the 2025 grid?

👉 PF1 verdict: Is Alpine’s move for Franco Colapinto unfair on Jack Doohan?

That came after Alpine executive director Flavio Briatore sidestepped a question from Le Parisien about whether Doohan is guaranteed a full season in the A525.

“The only thing we can be sure of is death!” he said. “We’ll start the year with Pierre and Jack, I can guarantee that. After that, we’ll see as the season progresses.

“If there’s a driver who isn’t making progress, who isn’t bringing me results, I change him. You can’t be emotional in F1.”

Doohan is under pressure to up the ante with Red Bull motorsport advisor Marko revealing he wasn’t impressed with the Aussie’s debut race.

“There should have been more,” he simply told F1-Insider.

But while Marko wasn’t celebrating the moment, former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer believes the 21-year-old did a “fine” job as a starting point.

“He didn’t do a lot, did he? But he didn’t do a lot wrong either. It’s fine, it’s difficult to parachute someone in for a final race,” the Briton told the Chequered Flag podcast.

“Abu Dhabi is a nice track with big run-offs but I’m looking forward to seeing what he and all the rookies can do next season.”

It’s been reported that signing Colapinto from Williams reportedly cost Alpine €10 million, but it’s money the team could recoup through his sponsors should he replace Doohan at some point in the season.

Read next: Christian Horner exclusive: Red Bull future update after ‘very challenging’ year