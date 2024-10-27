Helmut Marko fears Franco Colapinto’s long-term contract with Williams could prove a major obstacle to Red Bull’s hopes of signing the Argentine for F1 2025.

Despite a modest record in the junior categories, Colapinto has excelled since replacing Logan Sargeant at Williams ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

The Buenos Aires-born star has scored points in two of his four F1 appearances to date, finishing eighth in just his second grand prix start in Azerbaijan before claiming 10th at last weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

With Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon signed to race for Williams in F1 2025 and beyond, team principal James Vowles has indicated a willingness to help Colapinto find a permanent seat on the grid for next season – even if he ends up taking points away from the Grove-based team.

PlanetF1.com understands that Colapinto cannot be ruled out of contention for a seat with Red Bull junior team VCARB for next season amid the current uncertainty surrounding the future of Sergio Perez.

F1 contracts: Made to be broken?

Despite signing a new two-year contract in June, Perez’s seat has come under huge scrutiny as the F1 2024 season has developed, with the Mexican driver still without a podium since the Chinese Grand Prix in April.

Marko told German media this week that Perez’s contract status will be no obstacle to Red Bull making a change for F1 2025, with Liam Lawson the leading candidate to become Max Verstappen’s new team-mate for next season after a fine comeback performance in Austin, Texas.

A promotion for Lawson would create a vacancy alongside Yuki Tsunoda at VCARB, with Colapinto thought to be in contention for the drive if Lawson is promoted as Perez’s replacement.

Speaking to Austrian publication Kleine Zeitung, Marko described Colapinto’s long-term commitment to Williams as a “problem” for Red Bull, who are reluctant to sign the youngster on a loan deal.

Asked if Red Bull are in negotiations with Colapinto, he said: “One thing is clear, in Formula 1, everyone talks to everyone.

“The problem with him is that he has a longer-term contract with Williams.”

On the subject of a potential loan move, he added: “That’s not interesting for any team. You don’t want to train a driver for another team.”

Marko went on to describe Colapinto’s situation as “unusual”, comparing his quick adaptation to F1 to that of Lawson, who impressed in a five-race cameo for VCARB (then AlphaTauri) while standing in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo in 2023.

Lawson finished ninth in his first F1 start in more than a year in Austin, Texas, last weekend, recovering from a 60-place grid penalty to finish a spot ahead of Colapinto in ninth.

Marko added: “It’s an unusual situation. He didn’t stand out in any junior category. Of course he was good, but not exceptional.

“He hit the ground running, even though he was thrown in at the deep end like Liam Lawson.”

Marko’s latest comments come after he described Colapinto as “definitely someone [for the] future” and hailed his performances for Williams as “very, very good.”

Speaking ahead of today’s Mexican Grand Prix, Colapinto declared that he is “sure” he will be back on the F1 grid in either 2026 or 2027 if he fails to land a permanent seat for F1 2025.

Asked if teams are talking to him, he told Sky F1: “I’m not really into it. Of course, my managers are doing an amazing job and I really trust them.

“But my job is driving a car quick enough and turn the wheel and their job is to find me a seat. So they are doing a great job on that.

“I’m not really focused on what’s happening. I don’t want to put too much energy on it. I know that there are no seats left at the moment and there is no space for me to go.

“But I’m driving to show that I deserve a seat in Formula 1 and that I deserve my place here, that I came to stay and not to be only a couple of races, so I hope to be [giving] that impression.

“I’m sure I’m going to be back in the future, ’26, ’27. I’m sure I’m going to be back, so I’m going to work hard for that. Of course, still a couple of races left this year to show what I can do, so that’s good news.

“But if you’d told me two months ago I would be here, I wouldn’t believe you.

“I’m just enjoying this opportunity. The chance that Williams gave me is something from another planet.

“I’m just giving my all to give the team what they deserve.”

