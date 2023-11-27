New Red Bull job title for departing Franz Tost shared by Helmut Marko

Franz Tost is actually going into semi-retirement after leaving the AlphaTauri team principal role, Helmut Marko confirming he will serve as Red Bull’s “stand-by consultant” for the next two years.

Tost had served as the boss at Red Bull’s junior team since it came to be in 2006, but the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix marked the end of an era as Tost bowed, following his decision to retire from the position.

During his time at AlphaTauri, formerly Toro Rosso and now preparing for a fresh name change, Tost’s team has moulded the likes of Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel for future title success with Red Bull. Daniel Ricciardo, Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda also are among the host of drivers given their F1 opportunity under Tost.

Franz Tost remains with Red Bull as “stand-by consultant”

But, when speaking to Sky Germany, Red Bull and AlphaTauri advisor Marko confirmed that Tost has not gone into full retirement yet.

Instead, he will be available to advise the teams over the coming years as their “stand-by consultant”.

“He will be doing stand-by consulting for the years 2024 and 2025,” Marko confirmed.

“If we or the people at AlphaTauri need him, they can contact him. But he is free to do anything else that doesn’t clash with Formula 1.

“After 18 years, he deserves to finally be able to pursue his beloved sport of skiing as a Tyrolean.”

Marko was keen to heap praise on Tost’s part in the World title success enjoyed by Red Bull over the years, Vettel having won four Drivers’ titles with Red Bull, while Verstappen is on three, a tally very likely to increase further.

He spoke of how their two World Champions came to Red Bull ready for title challenges from the off, thanks to Tost’s schooling at Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri.

“He is a hard bone with a soft centre,” said Marko of Tost. “It hurts, it wasn’t just the 18 years with us, he was in motorsport with many others before that.

“The extraordinary thing about him is that the two World Champions we brought in went to school with him. The training was so good that they were immediately able to fight for the title at Red Bull Racing. That is a huge credit to him.”

With Verstappen firmly placing himself atop the Formula 1 mountain and under Red Bull contract until the end of 2028, there is no telling where he could leave the ultimate benchmark for success in the series.

