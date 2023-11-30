Helmut Marko reveals what truly sets Red Bull apart from the rest in F1

Helmut Marko has highlighted the role of Honda in Red Bull’s ongoing success after another championship-winning season.

Red Bull have been an all-conquering force in the last two seasons but while they get the majority of the credit, praise must also go to Honda who work with Red Bull to build the engine.

The Honda-Red Bull partnership has been in place since 2019 and has already been very fruitful for both parties.

Helmut Marko praises Honda contribution to Red Bull success

Having had their fingers burned with Renault, Red Bull were seeking new pastures in 2019 and opted for Honda who themselves had not had the best time of it with McLaren.

But since then both parties have seen their fortunes reversed with Honda powering Max Verstappen to the Drivers’ title in 2021 before back-to-back Constructors’ titles for Red Bull in the following years.

After the 2023 campaign drew to a close in Abu Dhabi, Red Bull senior advisor Marko made a point to praise Honda.

“Thanks go to all the employees in England, but also to Honda, who have created an incredibly competitive and stable engine,” Marko told Sky Germany of Red Bull’s reliability after Verstappen completed every race. “It’s only possible as a group if everyone works with full passion and dedication.

“That’s what stands out our team: We concentrate on ourselves and make sure we win as much as possible.”

As for the driver, Marko believes Verstappen has improved in “all areas” this season.

“It’s something we never hoped for or dreamed of,” Marko said. “This season has topped everything we’ve achieved so far. It’s a shame – it’s a year after the death of Dietrich Mateschitz – that he has this triumph and could no longer witness the incredible performance.

“[Verstappen has improved] In all areas. It’s his absolute will to win, he can go to the limit in any situation. He does that with aplomb and ease. He has made a very decisive step in tire management. He can drive at the limit without stressing the tires. He reads how far he can go. We haven’t seen the peak yet.”

“Here and there he gets a little impatient when the car isn’t exactly what he wants.

“In the race he drives confidently and doesn’t fight anymore when it’s not necessary.

“He’s getting even faster and protects the material more. This gives another advantage. I would never have thought it possible, so I don’t see any upper limits.”

