Helmut Marko has challenged Isack Hadjar to “keep his emotions under control” on his step up to Formula 1, having signed for Red Bull junior team Racing Bulls for the F1 2025 season.

The Red Bull motorsport advisor picked out one moment in particular for improvement where Hadjar’s feelings were on show this season, having become known as one of Formula 2’s more vocal drivers over team radio in 2024.

Helmut Marko: ‘Isack Hadjar is fast, but has to keep his emotions under control’

Hadjar was chosen to step up to Formula 1 after Liam Lawson was placed at Red Bull to partner Max Verstappen next season following the departure of Sergio Perez at the end of F1 2024.

The 20-year-old finished as runner-up in the Formula 2 standings, narrowly being beaten by new Sauber driver Gabriel Bortoleto in a thrilling campaign in the feeder series.

Marko pointed out Hadjar’s innate talent, though when asked about what he also needs to improve, the Red Bull motorsport advisor pointed to the Monaco feature race earlier this year, in which he was passed in the final couple of laps for the lead by Zak O’Sullivan, who benefited from a late Virtual Safety Car to pit and gain the lead on track.

He expressed his anger over the radio, asking his engineer: “Man, are you joking? Are you joking?!” Before he received the reply: “Yeah, that’s Monaco.”

Hadjar continued with another frustrated message at the time, but Marko explained, given the tyre advantage he had – with Formula 2 cars not having tyre blankets – he should have used that moment to try and challenge O’Sullivan for victory.

What is the complete F1 2025 grid?

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is confirmed for the 2025 grid?

👉 Revealed: The six drivers out of contract at the end of the F1 2025 season

“First of all, I have to say, Isack lost more than 80 points through technical issues, [so] to still keep motivated and keep the speed was already a big achievement,” Marko explained of Hadjar’s Formula 2 season on the Inside Line F1 podcast.

“Isack is fast, but he has to keep his emotions under control and has to focus.

“One example is Monte Carlo, I forgot the driver who threw the Safety Car all of a sudden was in front of him [O’Sullivan], and he was moaning and complaining, [asking] why and so on.

“Instead, the guy had cold tyres. He should have tried to attack him instead of being all over the place on the radio.

“So generally, focus on the important things, make less mistakes, like he had a spin at the test in Abu Dhabi, and I think he had also a spin on a Friday outing.

“So be more consistent, but the speed and everything is here and the rest comes with routine.”

Hadjar will partner with Yuki Tsunoda at Racing Bulls next season, who is entering his fifth year with Red Bull’s sister team.

Read next: Ferrari make decision ‘understood perfectly’ by Hamilton in pre-season testing update