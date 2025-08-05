Despite another race outside of the points, Helmut Marko says Yuki Tsunoda is not out of the running to retain the Red Bull seat as Max Verstappen’s F1 2026 team-mate.

After all, his performances are “moving up”.

Could Yuki Tsunoda remain at Red Bull in F1 2026?

Tsunoda has struggled since being promoted to Red Bull alongside Verstappen at the Japanese Grand Prix where he replaced the beleaguered Liam Lawson.

The 25-year-old has scored just seven points since arriving and currently sits on a seven-race streak without a top ten result, with his latest performance a disappointing P17 at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Despite a strong start to the weekend where he was ninth fastest in Friday’s practice, three-tenths up on Verstappen, Tsunoda failed to make it out of Q1 in qualifying where he was 0.015s shy of progressing.

He was, however, only a tenth-and-a-half slower than Verstappen as Red Bull struggled with very low grip.

Starting near the back of the grid, Red Bull decided to change Tsunoda’s power unit as well as the brake cooling configuration of his RB21. That meant he had to start from the pit lane.

Marko explained to the media, including PlanetF1.com, why Red Bull opted to change Tsunoda’s engine in Hungary, a track where overtaking is notoriously difficult.

“Because he would have to change at maybe Monza or Zandvoort. And I think because of his starting position, it was strategically better to do it here,” he said.

Tsunoda wasn’t able to make up much ground, and took the chequered flag in 17th place, where he was a lap down on race winner Lando Norris.

But while it was another race outside of the top ten for the Japanese driver, Marko pointed to his performance in qualifying as a sign that Tsunoda is making progress, after all, he was only a tenth down on Verstappen.

“He was as near as never before, one-tenth he was behind. But unfortunately, he was dropped out in Q1,” he said.

“He’s moving up.”

Tsunoda will need to show more progress, and score more points, if he hopes to continue with Red Bull into next season.

Although Marko has repeatedly guaranteed that he won’t be replaced during this season, the Japanese driver has yet to secure his place alongside Verstappen for 2026.

But he still has time as that will only be decided later in the season.

“Our driver evaluation traditionally takes place after the summer break,” the Red Bull motorsport advisor told GPOne. “At the moment, everything is open. We’re looking at performances – both positive and negative.”

New Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies, who replaced Christian Horner last month, was also impressed with Tsunoda’s pace around the Hungaroring.

“Yuki qualified, probably for the first time in his career, two tenths from Max in the first run in Q1, a tenth from Max in the second run of Q1,” he told the media, including PlanetF1.com. “Max was not exactly having fun on track.

“So, it’s actually a strong, very strong, maybe his best so far.

“After also some progression in Spa, I think it’s something that he and his engineering team have been doing a very good job at.”

He previously made it known that one of his priorities as team principal is to make sure the second seat at Red Bull also excels.

“The priority is to give Yuki what he needs to perform,” he told Sky F1. “That’s where, with regards to the second seat, that’s where the priority is. It’s what the team is concentrated on.

“They have been trying that for a number of races now. We are trying to find ways together to make a further step. You know, Spa was very positive, certainly from that perspective.

“Here it’s a bit of a tricky weekend overall, so it’s probably a bit more difficult to judge.

“But there is no reason why Yuki’s performance cannot be what we have seen in the past. And that’s what we are concentrated on right now.”

Tsunoda is P18 in the Drivers’ standings on 10 points, 177 behind Verstappen who is third.

