Helmut Marko says he “would love” Jurgen Klopp to be involved in Red Bull’s F1 operation as the former Liverpool manager prepares to start his new role.

Klopp left Liverpool in May having overseen the club’s most successful spell in the modern era, lifting the Champions League in 2019 before securing the Reds’ first English league title in three decades the following year.

Helmut Marko ‘would love’ to work with Jurgen Klopp at Red Bull

The German, 57, announced his next step in October, having been appointed to the position of head of global soccer at Red Bull. He is expected to start his new role on January 1.

Klopp’s appointment has proven divisive in his homeland, where the rise of such clubs as RB Leipzig – formed as recently as 2009 – has been controversial.

Red Bull have achieved enormous success in F1 since taking over the previous Jaguar team in 2005, storming to four consecutive Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles with Sebastian Vettel, who became the youngest World Champion in the sport’s history in 2010.

Max Verstappen equalled Vettel’s achievement in F1 2024 by becoming only the second driver to win his four first titles in successive years, with Red Bull adding a further two Constructors’ Championships in 2022 and 2023.

Marko, the long-serving Red Bull adviser, has welcomed the arrival of Klopp, revealing that he would be open to his assistance with the F1 team.

He told Germany outlets RTL/ntv and sport.de: “I don’t know how he wants to combine everything, these different continents and things like that.

“But because football is very important to us, I think it was the best move we could have made.”

Marko went on to say that he “would love” to tap into Klopp’s expertise, adding: “He is an extraordinary coach and also a motivator.”

Cross pollination has become increasingly common in modern sport, with former cycling team boss Sir Dave Brailsford currently holding a senior position at Liverpool’s rivals Manchester United, which is partially owned by one-third Mercedes F1 team owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team boss, exchanged ideas with then-England football manager Gareth Southgate in a documentary filmed in 2019.

Wolff is also known to have a good relationship with Pep Guardiola, the Manchester City coach.

Speaking after Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari for the F1 2025 season was announced earlier this year, Wolff revealed Guardiola had once advised him never to try to convince someone to stay at the team if they signal an intention to leave.

Asked if he tried to convince Hamilton to stay at Mercedes, Wolff told the High Performance podcast: “No. I think if someone decides to go, then you need to let them go.

“I had a chat with Pep Guardiola a long time ago, and he’s a friend. I said: ‘What do you do if this and that player leaves?’

“And he said: ‘What do you mean what do I do?’

“I said: ‘Well, do you try to convince them to stay?’

“‘No. If somebody thinks he can play elsewhere better or earns more, then you’ve just got to let them go.’

“It is something that I embrace in the same way here. If somebody wants to go, then let’s make it as good as possible for each of the parties.”

