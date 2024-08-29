As Kimi Antonelli gears up for FP1 at Monza, Helmut Marko has claimed it was Ferrari who had “first choice” on the Italian but passed that up.

This Friday Antonelli will make his debut on the Formula 1 stage as the F2 driver fills one of Mercedes‘ young driver practice slots for the season ahead of his widely-anticipated 2025 F1 promotion.

Kimi Antonelli will drive a Mercedes F1 car in FP1 at Monza

But it could’ve been a very different story had Ferrari snapped him up.

Starting his racing career in karts, Antonelli raced for Tony Karts in the Italian Championship and also the WSK Champions Cup.

That team, according to Marko, has links to Ferrari giving them first dibs on the youngster but they passed up on that with Antonelli moving onto the Rosberg Racing Academy in 2019, the year he was signed to Mercedes’ junior programme.

Supported by Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff, who is adamant the 18-year-old “definitely plays a part” in Mercedes’ F1 future, Antonelli will make his Grand Prix weekend debut at Monza on Friday when he drives the W15 in FP1.

But while some have labelled the Italian the ‘next Max Verstappen’, Marko has revealed Red Bull never made a play to sign him as Ferrari were first in line for that and Mercedes snapped him up when they didn’t take him.

How the 2025 F1 grid is shaping up

👉 F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the 2024 grid?

👉F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

“No, he was driving for Tony Kart,” the Red Bull motorsport advisor told the Inside Line podcast. “Tony Kart in the past had a co-operation with Ferrari, and, of course, we watched a little bit but you can’t have all the drivers, especially if they’re so young.

“And Ferrari obviously didn’t take Antonelli even though they had first choice, and it was Mercedes who signed him up.

“And now, yeah, let’s see. He did very well, but let’s see what he’s doing in Formula One.”

Antonelli’s FP1 outing is expected to be just his first drive on the Formula 1 stage with Mercedes widely-anticipated to announce him as Lewis Hamilton’s 2025 replacement.

Asked what he knows about the 18-year-old’s ability to excel in the premier class, Marko said: “I mean I’m not so informed about the details from Antonelli. I know he was testing a lot in a two-year-old Formula One car.

“But if someone has a talent, and the team is brave enough to do it, I mean we showed it with Max, and then it’s working. And I think it’s the right approach.

“If someone is coming up, it doesn’t matter how old he is when he has a talent, then let’s get him in the car.”

As for whether Wolff has taken a leaf out of Red Bull’s 2016 decision to give then-teenager Verstappen a chance, Marko said: “For sure, it helps them make that decision.”

According to whispers in the paddock, Mercedes could yet confirm Antonelli as George Russell’s 2025 team-mate this weekend in Monza.

Read next: Follow PlanetF1.com’s WhatsApp channel for all the F1 breaking news!