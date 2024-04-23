Helmut Marko has put Lando Norris “definitely” on the radar of Red Bull for the future, after the McLaren driver scored another podium over the weekend.

Norris put in a sterling drive to finish second behind Max Verstappen in Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix, splitting the Red Bull duo as Sergio Perez finished third at the chequered flag.

Helmut Marko puts Lando Norris ‘definitely in our focus’

The McLaren driver has been one of the standout performers on the grid for several seasons now, which prompted the team to sign him to a long-term contract to fend off any interest from elsewhere.

Red Bull have long been linked with a potential move for Norris eventually, and motorsport advisor Marko confirmed Norris is on their radar for the future, and even joked to Lando’s father Adam that moving to the reigning World Champions may end his long wait for a victory.

“He is young and is definitely in our focus,” Marko told Servus TV, as quoted by RacingNews365.

“His father always jokes that Lando won’t get his first Grand Prix victory until Max retires. I told him to come to us, then it will definitely be quicker.”

But despite that joking tone, Marko admitted a move for Norris is unlikely to happen any time soon, given the long-term deal he already has in place with McLaren.

Marko acknowledged in a separate interview with Kleine Zeitung: “In any case, Norris has a contract until 2026, so he is not an option in the short term, as is Oscar Piastri. But both drivers are definitely interesting for us in the future.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2024 power rankings: Carlos Sainz loses No.1 spot following P5 in China

Revealed: The F1 2024 Constructors’ Championship without Red Bull

Lando Norris: Podium behind Max Verstappen ‘feels like a win’

Following his podium at the weekend in China, Norris explained that Verstappen’s dominance at the front of the field is such that if he finishes second behind him, that almost feels like a victory in itself.

That P2 finish was the 15th podium of his career, but he is yet to take to the top step just yet.

“I mean, whenever I finish behind Max, I feel like it’s a win,” he told Sky Sports F1 after the chequered flag.

“So a great day, really a surprise – was not expecting a day like today so very happy for myself – for the whole team, more importantly. Definitely exceeded our expectations, but a lot of things just went our way.”

When it was put to Norris about the frustration of Verstappen’s monopoly at the front of the field almost standing in his way of a victory, he replied: “That’s Formula 1. You know, Max is doing a good job, Red Bull have done an amazing job. I can’t fault them, and I can’t be too annoyed at that.

“But I feel like I’m getting a lot out of the car, especially on Sundays, so I have to be happy with the job I’m doing and one day, I think it’s coming.

“I think this year, I’m not overconfident saying it, I think we can get a win this year – but it’s going to be difficult. We have a lot of work to do, but we’re working hard.”

Read next: Lando Norris fears ‘boring’ Max Verstappen dominance has become turn-off for F1 fans